A new code of silence on campus

More often than not, it is political polarisation that starts and deepens this crisis. When disagreement is increasingly framed as disloyalty, university leadership naturally prioritises institutional preservation over intellectual vitality. Faculty wary of professional repercussions recalibrate research agendas and public engagement. When administrative and academic leadership fail in their duty, what can one expect of students? They begin to view the university as a credentialing factory and not a civic space.

All of these trends reinforce one another. When administrators emphasise caution, faculty retreat further and students internalise restraint as normal academic behaviour. As a result, the campus transforms from a place of inquiry into a site of quiet compliance. We pay an enormous price for this. Students learn not only from lectures but from institutional conduct. A cancelled seminar tells them that certain ideas are too dangerous to examine. A disinvited speaker teaches them that intellectual challenge carries consequences. Gradually, curiosity gives way to prudence.

The national costs of such a trend are even greater. Universities are spaces where young citizens practise democratic deliberation, listening to opposing viewpoints, refining arguments, and learning to change their minds. When campuses abandon this role, democracy obviously weakens. A society that discourages argument loses the capacity for self-correction.

Is it possible to reverse this trajectory? Yes, but it demands collective resolve. Only when university leaders learn to reframe controversy as evidence of intellectual vitality rather than reputational danger, faculty members are assured of institutional protection to pursue difficult questions without fear, and students are encouraged to approach unfamiliar ideas with curiosity instead of apprehension, such a change is possible. Above all, government agencies and policymakers must recognise that democratic resilience depends on intellectually confident universities.

It is common knowledge that India’s universities have endured crises before and have often recovered through academic courage and institutional reflection. Whether they can do so again depends on recognising the urgency of the present moment. The hard truth is that the issue at hand is not merely about individual speakers being disinvited or a few incidents being cancelled, but more about the intellectual culture that institutions choose to cultivate on campus.

John J Kennedy | Former Professor and Dean, Christ (Deemed) University, Bengaluru

(Views are personal)