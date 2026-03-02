Iran conflict: The beginning of an endurance test

The events unfolding in West Asia demand clear military scrutiny. As a practitioner of the profession of arms, I prefer to assess this confrontation not through the prism of political expectation or regime speculation, but through operational reality. Leadership decapitation, air dominance, missile exchanges and intelligence penetration must be examined as instruments of modern warfare—because it is through the military domain that the trajectory of this crisis will be shaped.

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with reports of the elimination of senior military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, marks a dramatic escalation. This is not simply a political assassination; it is a calculated strike at command coherence. When leadership nodes are targeted with precision, the objective is not symbolic punishment but systemic disruption.

The first and most striking feature of this episode is the depth of intelligence preparation. Identifying hardened locations, confirming presence, sequencing strike windows and synchronising effects require integrated human intelligence, signals interception, satellite tracking and cyber reconnaissance. The compression of the kill chain—from identification to elimination—reflects mature ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) integration. This was structured targeting sustained over time, not just an opportunity target practice.

Air superiority has clearly been decisive. Iran’s air force, long constrained by ageing platforms and sanctions, has relied more on missile deterrence than aerial contestation. Once segments of airspace are penetrated or suppressed, hardened leadership becomes vulnerable. The reported dominance of Israeli air assets, supported by American surveillance and logistical networks, underscores the vulnerability of States that cannot effectively contest air denial. Israeli air superiority was established right at the first moment. Yet, air dominance alone does not conclude conflicts.