Iran conflict: The beginning of an endurance test

The events unfolding in West Asia demand clear military scrutiny. As a practitioner of the profession of arms, I prefer to assess this confrontation not through the prism of political expectation or regime speculation, but through operational reality. Leadership decapitation, air dominance, missile exchanges and intelligence penetration must be examined as instruments of modern warfare—because it is through the military domain that the trajectory of this crisis will be shaped.
The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with reports of the elimination of senior military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, marks a dramatic escalation. This is not simply a political assassination; it is a calculated strike at command coherence. When leadership nodes are targeted with precision, the objective is not symbolic punishment but systemic disruption.
The first and most striking feature of this episode is the depth of intelligence preparation. Identifying hardened locations, confirming presence, sequencing strike windows and synchronising effects require integrated human intelligence, signals interception, satellite tracking and cyber reconnaissance. The compression of the kill chain—from identification to elimination—reflects mature ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) integration. This was structured targeting sustained over time, not just an opportunity target practice.
Air superiority has clearly been decisive. Iran’s air force, long constrained by ageing platforms and sanctions, has relied more on missile deterrence than aerial contestation. Once segments of airspace are penetrated or suppressed, hardened leadership becomes vulnerable. The reported dominance of Israeli air assets, supported by American surveillance and logistical networks, underscores the vulnerability of States that cannot effectively contest air denial. Israeli air superiority was established right at the first moment. Yet, air dominance alone does not conclude conflicts.
Iran’s deterrent posture rests fundamentally on its missile and drone architecture. Over decades, Tehran invested heavily in surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, cruise systems and loitering munitions. These systems do not require air superiority to function. They are dispersed, mobile and often concealed within hardened or underground networks. The central operational question now is whether sustained strikes can degrade this missile ecosystem faster than Iran can launch, relocate or conceal the remaining assets. Remember, too, that the systems are not all from the modern inventory.
Missile defence adds another layer of complexity. Israel’s architecture—Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow systems—combined with American regional networks, provides high interception probability. However, saturation remains a persistent vulnerability of any defence system. Offensive missiles and drones can be massed; defensive interceptors are finite and expensive. The economic asymmetry of modern warfare becomes visible here: relatively low-cost offensive platforms compel the launch of high-cost interceptors.
Modern conflict also compresses decision time. The speed at which sensor data is fused, targets validated and strike orders authorised has shortened dramatically. Artificial intelligence-assisted targeting, satellite refresh cycles measured in minutes and secure battlefield communications reduce reaction windows.
This compression increases efficiency, but also magnifies risk. When escalation ladders are climbed at high speed, political oversight can lag operational tempo. Misidentification, overestimation of damage or automated threat interpretation can produce responses disproportionate to intent. In such environments, the margin between calibrated coercion and uncontrolled escalation narrows significantly.
The naval domain introduces additional strategic risk. The US maintains significant maritime assets in and around the Gulf, including aircraft carrier strike groups and destroyers tasked with sea-lane security and deterrence. Enclosed maritime geography, however, compresses manoeuvre space. Anti-ship missiles, swarm tactics, naval mines and long-range drones can complicate defensive geometry. A successful strike on a high-value naval asset—even limited in physical damage—would carry outsized psychological and political consequences.
Iran’s asymmetric doctrine remains relevant despite leadership losses. Proxy networks across the region may have been degraded, but they are not erased. The ability to widen the theatre through indirect pressure remains an option. Multi-front activation—whether along Israel’s borders or in maritime corridors—would stretch defensive systems and complicate escalation control.
Leadership decapitation also raises command-and-control questions. Military organisations are designed for succession under fire. If the IRGC restores command coherence swiftly, operational continuity resumes. If internal fragmentation delays authorisation chains or creates competing centres of control, unpredictability increases—particularly in the employment of strategic assets.
Parallel to kinetic operations, cyber and electronic warfare almost certainly operate in the background. Disruption of communications, radar interference, data manipulation and deception campaigns can degrade situational awareness and slow response cycles. In modern conflict, invisibility can be as decisive as firepower.
Regionally, the nations are recalibrating. Gulf monarchies will reassess air defence integration and missile coverage. Israel will evaluate interceptor stockpiles and replenishment cycles. The US will review naval dispersal, hardening protocols and force protection postures. Insurance markets for maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea serve as sensitive barometers of perceived escalation risk.
Globally, energy markets remain volatile but not yet destabilised; they will be impacted sooner than later. The absence of sustained chokepoint disruption has prevented panic, although Hormuz is not open. However, even temporary interference in maritime traffic could ripple across supply chains, freight costs and inflation metrics worldwide.
For India, the implications are immediate. A significant proportion of India’s energy imports transit this region. Millions of Indian nationals reside and work across West Asia. Any widening of the conflict would necessitate contingency planning for evacuation and sea-lane security. The Indian Navy will monitor developments closely in the Arabian Sea, balancing vigilance with restraint. Strategic autonomy becomes more complex when economic vulnerability intersects with geopolitical confrontation.
The broader military lesson is sobering. Precision, intelligence penetration and air superiority can produce extraordinary tactical outcomes. They can decapitate leadership and disrupt command structures. But tactical brilliance does not automatically translate into strategic closure. Regime durability is shaped not only by military capability but by institutional resilience and societal cohesion. In the case of Iran, we cannot assess that easily.
The immediate trajectory will depend on retaliation thresholds, interceptor endurance and leadership consolidation within Iran’s security establishment. Escalation may remain bounded, or it may widen through miscalculation.
Modern warfare rewards those who fuse intelligence, technology and timing. It also punishes those who confuse operational dominance with finality of victory.
Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) | Former Commander, Srinagar-based 15 Corps; Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir
(Views are personal)
(atahasnain@gmail.com)