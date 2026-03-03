Closing the college jobs gap

A quiet anxiety runs through India’s university campuses. Degrees are conferred with pride; yet, for many graduates, they mark the beginning of a sobering gap between education and opportunity. For a country that has invested heavily in expanding higher education, this disconnect is more than an economic concern—it is a crisis of trust between the promise of learning and the lived realities of young Indians.
Today, India hosts one of the world’s largest higher education systems. This expansion is frequently cited as evidence of widening access and democratic aspiration. Yet institutional growth has not been matched by a commensurate integration of employability and skills into higher education. The Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24 shows that only 0.97 percent of Indians aged between 14 and 18 have received any form of institutional skilling. Limited exposure to structured training weakens the link between education and economic opportunity, undercutting the promise of India’s demographic dividend.
Employability assessments reveal the scale of the problem: barely 55 percent of Indian youth meet industry benchmarks, leaving nearly half of degree-holders unprepared for work. This makes skill education within universities indispensable—particularly market-aligned, application-oriented skills in the service sector which absorbs over half of formally-trained youth.
At its core lies a long-standing university-industry rupture: campuses remain insulated around instruction and certification, while industry has evolved separately—a model no longer viable amid technological change, global competition and fluid labour markets.
The National Education Policy 2020 squarely acknowledged the structural rupture between higher education and employment, calling for a shift away from rote learning and rigid disciplinary silos toward practice-oriented learning. It identified internships, apprenticeships, industry-linked curriculums, research partnerships and institutional autonomy as vital to rebuilding this relationship. The National Credit Framework operationalises this vision by allowing apprenticeships and industry certifications to count toward degree credits, while schemes such as National Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2.0 extend apprenticeship-embedded pathways beyond engineering. Yet uptake across universities remains uneven, underscoring the gap between policy intent and institutional practice.
Nearly five years after the NEP’s adoption, implementation remains uneven. While some institutions have embraced collaboration and curricular reform, many continue to operate within regulatory, financial and cultural systems that reward conformity over innovation. As India’s political economy shifts rapidly, this institutional inertia has become more costly.
The structural misalignment between education and employment that is both inefficient and inequitable. Employers struggle to fill vacancies even as graduates face delayed or unsuitable employment, forcing firms to invest heavily in retraining. Indian universities remain detached from the core of industrial innovation, despite the presence of over 1,700 global capability centres and a ₹1-lakh-crore R&D and innovation scheme that has yet to bridge this divide.
International experience shows that effective university-industry linkages must be institutionalised. The India-Japan partnership illustrates this. Japanese firms in India have invested not only in production but in training ecosystems through institutes for manufacturing, curriculum support and skill exchange programmes rooted in kaizen and advanced manufacturing. Education, in this model, is treated as a long-term investment in productivity and innovation.
Gujarat captures both the opportunity and the paradox of India’s industrialisation. Despite hosting over 350 Japanese companies, major auto-manufacturing clusters and emerging hubs for semiconductors and logistics, firms continue to report shortages of industry-ready technicians, mechatronics specialists and renewable-energy engineers, particularly at the industrial training institute and diploma levels.
The constraint lies in the limited integration between industry needs and academic training—a gap that has prompted initiatives such as Japan International Cooperation Agency’s engagement with the Central University of Gujarat to align curriculums with industry requirements and introduce structured internship pathways.
The Union Budget’s emphasis on university townships near industrial and logistics corridors acknowledges that spatial proximity enables sustained collaboration. Where universities are embedded in local production ecosystems, as seen in agriculture, health technology and digital skills, outcomes improve markedly. What remains missing is scale, coordination and durable institutional support.
Therefore, reform must be systemic. Universities need governance autonomy to partner with industry without procedural drag; faculty evaluation must reward applied research, patents and collaboration and financing frameworks should incentivise industry co-investment through clear intellectual-property regimes. Equally important is a cultural shift: universities must be treated as engines of innovation rather than regulatory subjects, and industry must engage academia as a long-term partner, not merely a recruitment channel.
Without durable university-industry linkages, India risks remaining a consumer rather than a producer of technology. Reconnection is thus not simply an economic reform, but a generational obligation that requires pragmatic execution.
Amal Chandra | Author, policy analyst and columnist
Sony Kunjappan | Head, Department of Studies in Social Management, Central University of Gujarat
(Views are personal)