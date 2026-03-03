The questions we are not yet asking of AI

C Wright Mills, the American sociologist and author of the two classics White Collar: The American Middle Classes and The Power Elite, often talked about the ‘great celebration’. He used the term to refer to the Eisenhower era, when America was celebrating itself not only as a victor from a world war, but also as a great democracy.

Mills noted that while one tended to emphasise the official America, one tended to forget the silences, the doubts, the distances created by such a term. His idea of the great celebration can be used in the Indian context. When we talk about the Union government today, we are talking about a great celebration.

In this context, one has to emphasise three things. Modi’s achievement in winning electorally for the third time has given him a sense of permanence while the iconic pictures of Indira Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru fade.

The second point is that Modi is seen as an astute person who has managed to innovate and even ‘tame’ Trump on tariff and trade.

And the third point is the artificial intelligence summit recently held in Delhi, which emphasised a new tryst of destiny between corporate power and the political elite.