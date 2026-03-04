An ayatollah to keep alive dream of Shia crescent

When a dream is shattered by an awakening, howsoever expected, the dreamers desperately try to cling to remnants of the sweet fantasy. That is what is likely to happen in Iran in the immediate aftermath of the assassination of its Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

For many millions of Shias around the world, Iran’s Islamic revolution led by a cleric of their own, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, was a dream come true. I was witness to this from close proximity in 1979. Although the revolution ate many of its own children and drove Iran to dire economic straits, clerical rule still has millions of adherents within. From Karbala to Kargil, from Damascus to Dammam, Shia faith is strong enough to fester disaffection across the Arab world in repercussion to Khamenei’s assassination, with lasting consequences.

There were demonstrations during the weekend at the Shia strongholds of Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, the US consulate general in Karachi was under siege. These demonstrations are likely to spread because this is the month of Ramadan, holy for both Shias and Sunnis.

If the Islamic Republic is toppled through ‘shock and awe’, the chaos that followed the ouster of dictator Saddam Hussein in Iraq is likely to be repeated in Iran. The history of Shia Islam is deeply rooted in the idea of martyrdom since the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE till Iran’s Islamic revolution and in the subsequent assertion of Shia ideology post the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.