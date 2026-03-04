Reservation vs affirmative action

The recurring charge that marginalised communities advance by ‘playing the victim card’ reflects a deep misunderstanding of both history and constitutional morality. In India, the language of victimhood is often deployed to delegitimise Dalit assertion and trivialise structural discrimination. Yet, constitutional democracy does not treat the articulation of injustice as a pathology; it treats it as the starting point of reform.

The debate must therefore shift from personalities to principles: from rhetorical dismissals to a substantive examination of Dalit rights, and from superficial comparisons with American race politics to a grounded comparative analysis of affirmative action in the US and reservation policy in India.

Attempts to equate Dalit assertion with Black political mobilisation in the US frequently ignore a fundamental difference identified by B R Ambedkar. He argued that untouchability is structurally distinct from slavery. Slavery, however brutal, permitted the theoretical possibility of emancipation through legal abolition. Untouchability, by contrast, was a system of graded exclusion embedded in social, religious and economic life. It did not merely subordinate; it stigmatised and segregated across generations.

Ambedkar warned that statutory reform alone would not dissolve caste stigma. The social order would require sustained intervention—educational, administrative and political—to dismantle entrenched hierarchies. The Indian Constitution thus embedded reservations not as charity, but as instruments of equal citizenship.