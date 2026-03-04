Reservation vs affirmative action

The recurring charge that marginalised communities advance by ‘playing the victim card’ reflects a deep misunderstanding of both history and constitutional morality. In India, the language of victimhood is often deployed to delegitimise Dalit assertion and trivialise structural discrimination. Yet, constitutional democracy does not treat the articulation of injustice as a pathology; it treats it as the starting point of reform.
The debate must therefore shift from personalities to principles: from rhetorical dismissals to a substantive examination of Dalit rights, and from superficial comparisons with American race politics to a grounded comparative analysis of affirmative action in the US and reservation policy in India.
Attempts to equate Dalit assertion with Black political mobilisation in the US frequently ignore a fundamental difference identified by B R Ambedkar. He argued that untouchability is structurally distinct from slavery. Slavery, however brutal, permitted the theoretical possibility of emancipation through legal abolition. Untouchability, by contrast, was a system of graded exclusion embedded in social, religious and economic life. It did not merely subordinate; it stigmatised and segregated across generations.
Ambedkar warned that statutory reform alone would not dissolve caste stigma. The social order would require sustained intervention—educational, administrative and political—to dismantle entrenched hierarchies. The Indian Constitution thus embedded reservations not as charity, but as instruments of equal citizenship.
Consider faculty diversity in elite institutions. In the US, even the most prestigious universities have institutionalised diversity monitoring. At Harvard, roughly a quarter of the faculty belongs to minority groups such as Blacks, Hispanics and Asians. This has not diluted academic excellence; Harvard continues to rank at the top globally.
Contrast this with India’s premier science and technology institutions. An analysis published in Nature reported that at leading IITs and at the Indian Institute of Science, nearly 98 percent of professors are drawn from socially privileged castes. Assistant and associate professors too show a similar skew. Even in universities celebrated for progressive politics, representation of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes among faculty remains disproportionately low.
This divergence is not incidental. In India, recruitment processes often involve roster complexities, interview-stage filtering, and the recurrent declaration of candidates as ‘not found suitable’. These mechanisms cumulatively impede the entry of marginalised scholars into higher decision-making echelons. The issue, therefore, is not about ‘victimhood’, but about measurable access to institutional power.
A comparison of government workforce statistics further clarifies the structural gap. In the US, Whites constitute approximately 61 percent of the population and hold about 59 percent of federal government positions—a narrow variance. Black Americans form roughly 18 percent and hold about 12 percent of federal positions. While disparities remain, representation is broadly aligned with demographic presence, and Black participation in higher administrative tiers has steadily improved over decades.
In India, the demographic picture is starkly different. SCs, STs and OBCs together constitute close to 80 percent of the population. Yet their aggregate representation across Union government services is just above 50 percent. This headline number conceals deeper stratification: marginalised groups are concentrated in Group C and D positions, while their presence in Group A and senior civil services remains far below their proportionate share.
The representational gap—nearly 28 percentage points between population share and government jobs—cannot be dismissed as incidental. It signals enduring barriers to upward mobility within the state apparatus itself.
Another important distinction lies in the scope of intervention. In the US, affirmative action historically extended beyond public universities to federal contracting, corporate diversity mandates and structured minority enterprise programmes. Even where judicial retrenchment has occurred in recent years, diversity practices remain embedded in corporate governance and hiring frameworks.
In India, reservations are largely confined to public sector employment and publicly funded educational institutions. The private corporate sector, which commands increasing economic influence, operates without comparable mandatory inclusion mechanisms. Moreover, disparities in primary and secondary education—where marginalised children disproportionately attend under-resourced schools—compound inequality long before university admissions begin.
Thus, the structural ecosystem supporting Black upward mobility in the US has been broader than the Indian framework supporting Dalit advancement.
The claim that Dalit assertion mirrors a ‘temporary drug’ mischaracterises the nature of constitutional safeguards. Reservations were not designed as emotional compensations; they were designed as corrective mechanisms in a society where social capital, networks, and inherited privilege determine life trajectories.
Empirical evidence across wealth distribution, land ownership, literacy, and professional representation demonstrates persistent intergenerational disparity among Dalits and Adivasis. While Black Americans continue to face racial inequality, their integration into mainstream educational and administrative institutions is measurably higher than Dalit integration into elite Indian institutions.
The argument, therefore, is not about comparative suffering as a moral competition. It is about recognising that the structural design of caste exclusion has produced uniquely durable inequalities. Public acknowledgment of this reality is not self-pity; it is democratic accountability.
A mature democracy does not silence marginalised voices by branding them perpetual victims. It measures inclusion, audits outcomes, and reforms institutions accordingly. If India seeks to become a genuinely developed nation, representation in knowledge systems, civil services, and wealth creation cannot remain skewed.
The relevant question is not whether Dalits speak too often of discrimination. It is whether the Republic has fulfilled its constitutional promise of equality of status and opportunity.
To describe Dalit rights discourse as “victimhood” is to misunderstand both history and the Constitution. Assertion is not weakness; it is participation in the democratic project. The true benchmark of progress will not be rhetorical discomfort with grievance, but tangible parity in education, employment, and institutional authority.
Only when representation reflects demographic reality—and when stigma no longer determines destiny—can the debate on victimhood finally become obsolete.
Nethrapal | Commissioner of income tax and author of The Pain of Merit
(Views are personal)