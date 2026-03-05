No substitute for AI power

When something scarce and consequential is at stake, watch who invokes the language of sharing. It is rarely the party that controls the asset. The one with the weak hand asks to “open the cards”. The one holding leverage speaks instead of prudence, sequencing and risk. That simple asymmetry is the right way to read today’s fashionable demand to ‘democratise’ access to artificial intelligence and its ‘diffusion’.

The claim is morally attractive, especially when framed for the Global South. But it is analytically incomplete. Asking for democratisation is not an alternative to building strategic capability. It is, at best, a complement to it. At worst, it is a substitute for hard choices that must be made at home.

AI is not a monolithic technology that can be diffused like a textbook. It is a layered production system with tight complementarities and real bottlenecks. At the frontier, it rests on advanced semiconductors, dense compute clusters, high-bandwidth interconnects, reliable energy, cooling systems, engineering depth, evaluation tooling, data pipelines and deployment infrastructure. High fixed costs, steep learning curves and scale effects create natural concentration. Marginal access to one layer without the others yields sharply diminishing returns.

This is why ‘open-access’ rhetoric sits uneasily with industrial reality. You may be offered model weights, developer tools or research collaborations. But the binding constraints remain compute, energy and the tacit know-how that converts prototypes into reliable systems.