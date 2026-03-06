The need to pull together again for Indian Ocean peace

The frigate’s sinking has widened the conflict zone that mainly involved the US, Israel and Iran, and dragged Sri Lanka and even India closer to it. The incident within Sri Lanka’s EEZ pushed the military confrontation into the island’s immediate maritime neighbourhood, and placed it in a vulnerable spot as the Indian Ocean region may now have to brace for the increased risk of naval activity, surveillance and military incidents. Handling this will pose a major diplomatic challenge while maintaining security cooperation with the US.

As the war moves closer to Sri Lanka, major powers may strive to increase their presence in the Indian Ocean, turning it into a zone for heightened monitoring. Sri Lanka’s strategic location along one of the busiest shipping routes in the world is likely to come under intense pressure, rendering its choices less flexible. It will prove doubly harder to maintain neutrality amid such competing interests.

It is possible that the US would expect Sri Lanka not to assist Iran and its allies under any circumstance, whereas Iran may want to rely on Sri Lanka, whenever the need arises, calling for a precarious balance between a friendly Asian state and Western allies.

The frayed nerves were on display on Friday, when the US embassy in Colombo swiftly clarified on a social media post on visa assistance that it was not a travel advisory update, which has remained at ‘Level 2: Exercise increased caution’ since last October. But it is too early to assume how the US would respond to Sri Lanka’s rescue of Iranian sailors and allowing the docking of another distressed vessel. Sri Lanka should maintain strict neutrality as any perceived bias could strain relations with either the US-led bloc, or Iran and its supporters