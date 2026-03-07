War, and how to report next week’s news

Usually, one hears of chief ministers being changed just before an election. The list goes back to the famous Sushma Swaraj-Sahib Singh Verma switch hit in Delhi, 1998. Way before it happened, your columnist, then an unduly intrepid reporter, had put her career on the line, sticking her neck out and predicting it would happen. As in, certainly happen. In a bylined, front-page news article. Predictive journalism isn’t really a thing, but the newspaper too was foolhardy enough to go with my conviction and bet big on it happening. Well, it did happen, 52 days before the election, though Sushma’s valiant sixers in the final overs didn’t work and the Sheila Dikshit era began.

In the years since, all parties have resorted to this last-minute call-up of a firefighter. At least 13 times. Sometimes it works, sometimes it flops, sometimes—like in Gujarat—it doesn’t seem to matter who the CM is.

Predictive journalism still isn’t a thing, and, as Dali said, one roll of the dice doesn’t abolish chance. Predictions can be wrong because they’re just verbal expressions of probability-based forecasting, like the weather department does. And you know how fickle the weather is.

Jiang Xeuqin, the Chinese ‘Nostradamus’, is gaining virality on his Predictive History channel on YouTube because, apparently using game theory, he said the following back in 2024: “I am making three big predictions: first, Trump will win in November. Second is that the United States will go to war against Iran, and the third prediction is that the US will lose this war, which will forever change the global order.”