Faithline | Ancient logic of Basoda

These festival foods reflect ancient dietary patterns. The Srimad Bhagavatam tells us that Mother Yashoda packed curd rice for Sri Krishna when he went to graze the cows with the gopa boys. The diet of ancient Indians was primarily based on agriculture and cattle tending with a natural, locally sourced diet. Key staples included cereals like barley (yava), wheat (godhuma) and rice along with dairy products like milk, butter, ghee and curd, assorted lentils, sesame, pepper, turmeric, vegetables like lotus root, pumpkin, brinjal and bottle gourd, and fruits such as mangoes, bananas, citrons and berries. Honey was a popular sweetener. Even today, fermented foods (probiotics) across India, like dosa, idli, kaanji, pakhala (fermented rice) and dhokla quietly enhance gut health and improve digestion.

If we look analytically at calendar events like Basoda and Thadri, they tell us that Indian festivals are evidence of a very caring culture. Unfortunately, we have been conditioned through ‘modern’ education to pooh-pooh and sneer at our Indian customs, manners and ceremonies. We have been schooled to dismiss them as ‘blind superstition’ and ‘irrelevant to modern life’. What nobody seems to tell us is that our culture wants us to be happy. It is not ritual but intent and attitude that matter.

Ananda, or joy, emerges as the shared principle of tribal, folk and old urban Indian culture. They express a strong connection with Nature and a positive attitude often marked by song and dance and always with special food. Some of the earliest-known Indian prayers say things like ‘Sarve jana sukhino bhavantu, ma kaschid dukh bhag bhavet’, meaning ‘May all people be well and happy, may no one suffer’. Charity is enjoined as a religious duty, a commandment not only in scriptural theory but in story after story, to maintain social balance by helping the needy. A nurturing worldview emerges through our stories, even as early as the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad. The words damyata (restraint), datta (generosity) and dayadhvam (compassion) appear in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad in a parable by Rishi Yajnavalkya, conveying a message from the universe contained in the roar of thunder. These are keywords for our existence as an interdependent race. If we but look, they are reflected in several ancient festivals that aim to build up our lives through best practices in health, a positive attitude and happiness.

