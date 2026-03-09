Historian of social change

What a privilege—and a responsibility—it is for a student to speak about Professor K N Panikkar on the occasion of his passing. Writing about Professor Panikkar invites reflection on two intertwined aspects of his life: his work as a historian and his role as a public intellectual who helped shape how historians and readers engage with the past and understand modern India.

When Professor Panikkar began his scholarly work at the Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, the study of modern Indian history was still largely centred on elite political narratives of colonialism, the Congress movement and constitutional developments. His work, however, asked a different question: what processes were unfolding beneath the formal political surface?

In works such as Against Lord and State: Religion and Peasant Uprisings in Malabar, 1836-1921, he examined agrarian struggles, peasant resistance and the complex social world of colonial Kerala. He showed that resistance was not merely nationalist but also social—directed against landlordism, caste hierarchy and state authority. In doing so, he helped broaden the understanding of nationalism by locating it within wider social processes.