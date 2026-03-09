Policy moment: Case for social media age limit

The first question that comes up the moment you hear of such an action by a state government is the thought that this is what the central government needs to do. In that very question lies the quick mass social-sanction such a move has received by and large. Silence in this debate is whole-hearted concurrence, it seems.

Ask any parent, teacher and those exposed to young children the one question: What is the biggest distraction affecting the young in the country? The answer is clear: Social media. Eight months ago, I ran a research exercise for an institution involved in primary and secondary school education. The question was one of 20. The data was as loud as it could be. Over 94 percent of teachers said it was social media and gaming, over 4 percent said it was television and the remaining said it was all about romance and the chemistry among the young at school. The same question addressed to parents indicated some change in the data. The top score went to social media and gaming at over 81 percent, romance at 9 percent, television at 3 percent and the rest to day-dreaming. In sum, social media and gaming remains the biggest distraction of our young society of kids. Television has lost its plot and romance is struggling its way around in the lives of our kids for the moment. What’s arrived is social media. It’s time to stem the rot before it actually becomes a rot. Teachers, parents and children, in that order, are going to breathe that much more easily if this ban is really implemented.

A whole generation of youngsters in India armed with a smartphone are growing up on a staple diet of fast-food, fast-drink and fast-social media. What is being consumed is what is found tasty. The health factors of those items being consumed—either physical health or mental—are not under the consideration of most for now. In the bargain, social media rules the lives of the young. Can this distraction be done away with? There are two ways really. One is a ban on smartphones in the hands of the young. Now that’s tough, as mobile phones, tablets and desktops are key educational tools today as well. The second is a ban on social media applications for the young and the impressionable. And that’s the attempt at hand we are discussing.