Nepal's youthquake election

Balendra Shah and the newly strengthened Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), headed by Rabi Lamichhane, have achieved a remarkable victory in Nepal’s elections securing the two-thirds majority to form a government. RSP’s blue party flags and election symbol ‘bells’ are flying and ringing across the Himalayan country, echoing the voice of young voters demanding an end to corruption and calling for change. However in remembrance of the people that had died during the previous year’s Gen Z protests, Shah has requested to not hold any victory rallies.

Congratulations are pouring in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm telephonic conversations with Shah and Lamichhane made headlines in Kathmandu and New Delhi. Modi stated that he looked forward to working together on mutual prosperity. Lamichhane reverted by thanking Modi and expressing eagerness to work together.

As it became clear that RSP would form Nepal’s next government, speculation spread in the media about how the new faces, especially the incoming PM, will perform. While Nepal faces many internal challenges, its geopolitics is among the most closely watched issues. Sandwiched between India and China, Nepal occupies a sensitive strategic position for these neighbours and the West. For Nepal, the challenge has long been maintaining balanced relations with both as its day-to-day functioning depends on them. Its landlocked status further weakens its bargaining power. Past governments have often lacked clear foreign policy or negotiation strength with either country. The geopolitical stance of a Balen-led RSP government, particularly toward India and China, is therefore under close scrutiny.