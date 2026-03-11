Wangchuk, preventive detention and the reach of State power

The continued detention of Sonam Wangchuk poses vital questions about the legitimacy of India’s preventive detention laws. Two aspects are significant. First, despite the habeas corpus petition filed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, which the Supreme Court has been considering for over 150 days, Wangchuk remains in prison. By its very nature, a writ of habeas corpus is intended to secure the immediate release and production of the detained person. The Supreme Court’s keeping of the petition pending for such a prolonged period undermines its purpose. Secondly, as is common in any detention based on mere suspicion and anxiety, the climate activist is detained without trial on the basis of an administrative report under the National Security Act.

The law of preventive detention in India has a disturbing history. In A K Gopalan (1950), the Supreme Court substantially validated the erstwhile Preventive Detention Act, finding fault only with Section 14, which prohibited disclosure of the grounds of detention even to the court. The Act enabled the Centre to detain citizens on grounds of security and public order. The court in A K Gopalan practically endorsed the detention of the communist leader, who had suffered incarceration under the British.

A K Gopalan epitomised one of the first illiberal judgements of the Supreme Court of India. The detention was challenged for breaching Articles 14, 19 and 21, which guarantee equality before the law, freedom of expression and protection of life and personal liberty. Additionally, Gopalan relied on Article 22, which provides protection against arrest and detention in certain cases. But the court overruled these contentions. The law laid down in A K Gopalan, however, was overturned in Maneka Gandhi (1978), which addressed the interplay between fundamental rights and upheld their centrality in the lives of citizens. A K Gopalan was decided at a time when the Congress government’s majoritarianism sought to restrict oppositional liberty, while Maneka Gandhi was decided when the country rescued itself from the clutches of the Emergency.