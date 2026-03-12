A calm shift of power in tense times

It will remain one of the great paradoxes of contemporary politics that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unknowingly facilitated an orderly transition of power in Iran from the epochal era of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a matter of intense speculation for at least the past decade.

Transfer of power in Shia politics is always a hairy adventure. What is often not understood by outsiders is that while sectarianism reflects real religious differences and defines ‘otherness’, it is not the main cause of divisions in the Middle East but its inter-relations with power, resources and territory.

Succession in Iran had indeed become overdue. Khamenei, an astute politician, would have instinctively sensed that he had lost the support of the Tehran bazaar, or the trader class, which was the financial backbone of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The axis between the clerics (as distinct from the ecclesiastical hierarchy) and the bazaar has been historically at the core of Shia politics—somewhat like the Brahmin-Baniya communion in Indian politics.

Be that as it may, in sheer naïveté, Trump and Netanyahu expected that the 88-member Assembly of Experts would have a herculean task to arrive at a consensus on Khamenei’s successor. Trump even demanded, bombastically, a say for himself in the proceedings. Nonetheless, his sarcastic message was counterintuitive and guaranteed two things. One, that the Assembly of Experts avoid the kind of skulduggery that played out in 1989 when the then kingmaker and President Hashemi Rafsanjani unknowingly helped Khamenei to assume the mantle of Supreme Leader despite the latter lacking Imam Ruhollah Khomeini’s dark charisma and religious standing. Two, the choice of the successor must be made expeditiously.