'Unmaking' of minority protection in India

Democracy rarely collapses in spectacle. It erodes considerably quietly through notifications, amendments, withdrawals and administrative decisions that appear procedural but alter the Republic’s moral grammar. Maharashtra’s decision to scrap the five percent reservation for Muslims in education is one such moment.
Reservations in India were never conceived as charity. They were instruments of historical correction—acknowledgements that structural exclusion cannot be undone by mere declarations of equality. When the Constitution promised social, economic and political justice through special provisions in Article 15(4), it recognised that neutrality in an unequal society perpetuates inequality itself.
Maharashtra’s Muslim quota had emerged from empirical findings. The Justice Rajinder Sachar Committee (2006) documented that Muslims in India lagged behind national averages in literacy, access to higher education, formal employment and public sector representation. Subsequent state-level backward class commissions in Maharashtra identified sections of the Muslim community as socially and educationally backward, forming the legal basis for targeted reservation in education.
National Sample Survey data have consistently shown higher dropout rates and lower access to professional education among Muslim youth, particularly in urban informal settlements. In such a context, affirmative action was a corrective policy grounded in measurable disadvantage.
Its removal, therefore, raises a deeper question: When evidence-based welfare becomes politically expendable, what message is sent to minorities about their place in the Republic?
Across India today, minorities increasingly experience governance as a source of uncertainty. Policies affecting citizenship, education, housing and employment have over the past decade produced an atmosphere where belonging feels conditional. The withdrawal of institutional support—symbolic or material—reinforces a perception that minority welfare is negotiable, while majoritarian comfort is stability.
History offers sobering reminders. Post-Independence India consciously rejected the idea of a majoritarian nation state despite the trauma of partition. Constitutional morality demanded reassurance to minorities that citizenship would never depend on political mood. Affirmative action, minority educational protections under Articles 29 and 30, and welfare targeting were instruments through which that assurance was operationalised.
The promise was simple yet profound: minorities would not live at the mercy of political moods. It is this promise that feels increasingly fragile.
The argument advanced by governments opposing such reservations often invokes the notion of a ‘religion-neutral policy’. However, neutrality without social context becomes blindness. Indian jurisprudence has repeatedly clarified that backwardness may overlap with community identity when deprivation is historically entrenched. The Supreme Court itself has upheld that affirmative action must respond to social and educational indicators, not merely abstract categories.
Tamil Nadu’s own experience of social justice offers an instructive contrast. The Dravidian movement expanded affirmative action not to fragment society but to democratise opportunity. The reservation was understood as a social investment, not an electoral concession. The success of public education, representation in professions and upward mobility across communities stands as evidence that inclusion strengthens unity rather than weakening it. Maharashtra government’s decision also carries measurable consequences. Studies show that access to higher education significantly improves labour force participation among historically marginalised groups. Courts will now examine the legality of the withdrawal, following challenges before the Bombay High Court. Yet legality alone cannot answer the ethical question confronting us—whether the State is retreating from its proactive duty to equalise opportunity.
There is also a quieter consequence seldom discussed. Education is not merely a pathway to employment; it is a pathway to dignity. For first-generation learners, a college seat represents entry into the national imagination itself. Removing targeted support risks reinforcing cycles of exclusion that statistics alone cannot capture. The young student who never applies, the family that withdraws aspiration before opportunity arrives.
The defence of minority rights is, ultimately, a defence of constitutional morality. Today, it concerns Muslims in Maharashtra; tomorrow, it may concern any community rendered inconvenient to the politics of the moment. India’s strength has always rested in its plural imagination.
The true test of democracy lies in how securely its minorities live without fear of dispossession. Reservation policies may evolve, methodologies may be debated and data must certainly guide reform. But withdrawal without credible alternative safeguards sends a troubling signal: that protections once granted can be revoked when political winds shift. At such moments, silence becomes complicity.
We must reaffirm a principle older than any government, that justice in India is not majoritarian arithmetic but a constitutional commitment. Social justice was never meant to be selective. The question before us is therefore larger than a five percent quota. It is about the Republic we are choosing to become, one that widens the circle of belonging, or one that slowly redraws it.
The Constitution chose the former. Our politics must find its way back there.
Thamizhachi Thangapandian | MP from South Chennai and member of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports
(Views are personal)