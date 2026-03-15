Four signals from China's Two Sessions

The Two Sessions, namely the annual plenary sessions of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, have always served as a crucial window for observing China. This year’s gatherings are particularly noteworthy, as they mark the beginning of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and coincide with a period of turbulent international dynamics and the surging tide of artificial intelligence.

I have recently returned from China after participating in the Two Sessions, with a clearer perspective on the trajectory of China’s future development. I would like to share with my Indian friends four of the most salient signals, along with some reflections arising from them.

Firstly, this year’s Government Work Report sets China’s annual growth target at 4.5-5 percent. In the eyes of some observers, this is the lowest growth expectation in nearly four decades and may seem somewhat ‘overly conservative’. In my view, this target reflects a prudent and pragmatic policy approach against the broader context of China’s economic transition. It does not pursue high speed; instead, it emphasises high quality. The underlying logic is to facilitate an orderly transition from old to new growth drivers, thereby creating greater policy space for structural adjustments, systemic risk prevention and deepening reforms during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. China’s economy is actively transitioning from high-speed growth to high-quality development.

As macro policies continue to take effect and a series of deep-seated reforms are implemented step by step, China’s economy is expected to gradually reduce its excessive reliance on investment and exports. A new pattern is set to emerge, with domestic consumption taking the lead while technological innovation adds impetus. This will enable the economy to sustain reasonable growth while enhancing the quality of development.