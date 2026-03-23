Bringing Bahu into the business

A recent proposal to the Securities and Exchange Board to recognise daughters-in-law as ‘relatives’ within promoter groups—led by promoter families themselves—for disclosure and succession planning may signal an important shift in women’s roles in India’s family businesses. It may be finally acknowledged that women’s roles in business families can no longer remain informal, invisible or assumed.

This comes at a time when India’s family-managed businesses, contributing over 70 percent of the country’s GDP, are already undergoing change. For decades, they operated on an unspoken compact: ownership remained within the family, authority rested with patriarchs, and women, though central to the family, remained at the periphery—shaping values, resolving conflicts and preserving legacy, but rarely part of strategic decision-making.

That compact is beginning to loosen. Across the country, women from business families are increasingly stepping into visible leadership roles. Yet, to see this as merely a matter of regulatory inclusion, or of “giving women a seat at the table”, is to miss the deeper shift underway. Laws and regulations can redefine who is formally recognised, but they cannot, by themselves, determine who is truly trusted, heard or empowered. The real change lies not in structures or policies, but in mindsets—not just within firms, but within families, and critically, among women themselves.