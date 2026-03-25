Transgender rights amendment Bill: arming those it seeks to protect

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 recently passed by Parliament makes several sharp changes to the 2019 Act. It narrows the definition of a transgender person to only specific socio-cultural identities such as kinner, hijra, aravani, jogta or eunuch, or biologically defined intersex variations, or persons compelled into such an identity through a procedure. It explicitly excludes persons with different sexual orientations and non-heteronormative, gender-fluid identities.

The Bill removes the right to ‘self-perceived gender identity’ from Section 4(2), replaces the simple process of certification by the district magistrate with a medical board headed by a chief medical officer, mandates hospitals to report every transgender gender-change surgery to the magistrate, and substitutes Section 18 with far harsher penalties up to rigorous imprisonment for life for forcing anyone into transgender ‘presentation’.

While the government claims these amendments fix the vagueness and implementation failures of the 2019 Act, they actually perpetuate and worsen the structural problems that have plagued Indian policy for years.

The Bill still lumps ‘persons with intersex variations’ (now defined biologically) directly inside the definition of transgender persons. This is one of the biggest flaws that experts have criticised since the 2019 Act. The Act’s definition of ‘transgender persons’ includes persons with intersex variations, erasing specific needs of intersex persons like protection against non-consensual surgeries.