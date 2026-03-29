Looking back at justice in Sonam Wangchuk's case

Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and the manner in which the Supreme Court dealt with the petition filed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, leave several unanswered questions.

The order of detention was passed on September 26, 2025, alleging that Wangchuk was indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community.

While in normal circumstances, given the record of the court prior to 2014, the petition would have been dealt with forthwith, keeping aside all other matters, the manner in which the court dealt with this issue made me think that the cause of liberty is perhaps not as dear to the court as it should be. Such matters brook no delay and require immediate adjudication.

Upon detention, the detenu has certain procedural rights, entitling him to make representations to the state government and an advisory board. At the hearing before the advisory board, the detenu requested certain documents that had not been supplied to him within the statutory timeframe. He, thereafter, presented his case. The advisory board rendered its opinion on November 7, 2025 rejecting his petition for release, and the state government confirmed the order on November 11, 2025. All this happened while the detention was challenged in court.