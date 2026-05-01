Need to turn the law on turncoats

The end of democracy in the US will be perfectly democratic,” wrote Andrew Yang and Stephen Marche in their 2023 political novel The Last Election. Broadly, it shows the vulnerability of electoral democracy to political manipulations. Such aberrations pose serious threats to the future of American democracy.

In India, the menace manifested even prior to independence, in the legislative bodies designed by the British. The post-independence experience shows that defections often occur due to political or material ambitions rather than ideological differences or varying policy perspectives. To fight this betrayal, the 10th Schedule was introduced in the Constitution in 1985 containing “provisions as to disqualification on ground of defection”. But as a device to curb defection, it has turned into a failed experiment.

Paragraph 2 of the schedule says that voluntary abandonment of membership or abstention from voting in disregard to directions of the party under whose banner one was elected will result in disqualification. However, paragraph 4 says that the merger of political parties will not result in disqualification. Those opposing the merger can sit as a separate group. Paragraph 4(2) clarifies that at least two-thirds of the members should agree for the merger to make it lawful.

Recently, when Raghav Chadha and six other elected members of the Rajya Sabha opted to switch to the BJP, they purportedly relied on this constitutional indulgence—which could be problematic, at least going by the constitutional text. If the political party has not opted for a merger, whether a group can claim the benefit of being two-thirds of the legislative party’s members to avoid action is an issue requiring judicial resolution.