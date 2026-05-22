Personal liberty as a constitutional imperative

Years ago, while releasing this writer’s book on judicial reforms, Justice J Chelameswar shared an anecdote. A judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, while dealing with a politically sensitive case, was confronted with two conflicting judgements of the Supreme Court rendered the same year. The dilemma was disclosed to K Parasaran, then the Attorney General of India, who appeared before the high court on request. The judge asked, “What should I do when there are two conflicting judgements?” Justice Chelameswar recalled Parasaran’s reply: “Your lordships are very lucky. There are two judgements before you and you may choose to follow either. But more often, I am confronted with a situation in the Supreme Court where I rely on the earlier part of a judgement and my opponent relies on the later part of the same judgement.” The humour in Parasaran’s response indicates the trappings of a poly-vocal court.

It is not as if every different voice from the Bench is a matter of concern. There are instances where one Bench relies on a larger Bench’s judgement to say that a coordinate Bench went wrong. This is not an aberration to be worried about, but an assertion to be proud of. When a judgement is erroneous on the face of it, for it is against the pronouncement by a larger Bench on human dignity and personal liberty, a poly-vocal court becomes a court of possibilities.

When a division Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and B V Nagarathna recently held that the denial of bail to activist Umar Khalid by a coordinate Bench was wrong, as it refused to follow the binding precedent by a three-judge Bench in K A Najeeb (2021) and other cases, it was more than a course correction. It was an affirmation of India’s liberal democracy.

The facts of the case, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi (2026), are illustrative. The allegations of narco-terrorism levelled against the appellant are serious. Nevertheless, those were unsupported by materials except self-incriminatory confessions. The appellant has been incarcerated since 2020 and some co-accused had already been granted bail. More significantly, prior to the present case, he had suffered preventive detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act and alleged victimisation. Yet, the trial courts and the high court remained helpless for about six years. The grant of bail in such a situation was justifiable.