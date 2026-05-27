Democracy needs a new contract with nature

People tend to take the concept of democracy for granted. Commenting on it recently, a friend of mine added that democracy is a form of life that exists like an old brand name. It needs a renewal of both the problem it addresses and its poignancy. One can’t keep going back to the cliché of its Greek roots. It needs to explore new forms of indigeneity.

Democracy continues only if it is reinvented again and again. For this, it needs a different kind of storytelling and a different sense of philosophy. It needs to be reworked almost like a fresh pedagogic exercise.

One must begin with the fact that democracy needs a new theory of nature. Christian cosmology tended to see nature more as a utility, a commodity—something to be subjected to cost-benefit analysis. Now, several new theories of nature are being elaborated within science. Outstanding among these is the idea of Gaia formulated by James Lovelock and Lynn Margilus. The hypothesis holds that nature should be treated not just as collection of higher mammals—the virus plays an equally important role.

Lovelock showed that for over a million years, it was the viruses that sustained the atmosphere. One needs a social contract in a multiverse where trees, roots, bacteria, animals, humans interact in a more complex way. It is the sins of nature and cosmologies associated with it that one needs to develop a new sense of the sacred, a new kind of interactivity. An evolutionary worldview that links life, lifeworld, lifestyle, livelihood and lifecycle—the five Ls, as I call them.