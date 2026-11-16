Counting castes, questioning categories: The politics of caste enumeration

The Union Government has initiated steps to conduct a population census, which will also include caste enumeration. Such an exercise is essential for advancing social justice and refining reservation policies in education, employment and other sectors. However, how the data collected through the caste census are classified, and what decisions are subsequently made on the basis of those data, are equally important. Merely collecting numerical data will not, in itself, ensure social justice.

The complexities of classifying caste names

Some argue that the caste names reported by individuals during the census should not be recorded exactly as given. Instead, respondents should be required to select a caste from the existing list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

They contend that recording the thousands of caste names that people might report would create practical difficulties in implementing reservation policies. However, this approach raises fundamental questions. Is it appropriate to treat existing lists as definitive? How should the identities of communities not included in these lists, as well as the differences within and among them, be taken into account? Is it justifiable to force people’s identities into predefined categories merely for administrative convenience?

These questions apply not only to OBCs but also to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The existing SC and ST lists are historically rooted in classification systems developed during the colonial era. Although these lists acquired legal validity under the constitutional framework after independence, their historical origins and the inconsistencies in their classification must be critically examined.