Counting castes, questioning categories: The politics of caste enumeration

The Union Government has initiated steps to conduct a population census, which will also include caste enumeration. Such an exercise is essential for advancing social justice and refining reservation policies in education, employment and other sectors. However, how the data collected through the caste census are classified, and what decisions are subsequently made on the basis of those data, are equally important. Merely collecting numerical data will not, in itself, ensure social justice.
The complexities of classifying caste names
Some argue that the caste names reported by individuals during the census should not be recorded exactly as given. Instead, respondents should be required to select a caste from the existing list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
They contend that recording the thousands of caste names that people might report would create practical difficulties in implementing reservation policies. However, this approach raises fundamental questions. Is it appropriate to treat existing lists as definitive? How should the identities of communities not included in these lists, as well as the differences within and among them, be taken into account? Is it justifiable to force people’s identities into predefined categories merely for administrative convenience?
These questions apply not only to OBCs but also to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
The existing SC and ST lists are historically rooted in classification systems developed during the colonial era. Although these lists acquired legal validity under the constitutional framework after independence, their historical origins and the inconsistencies in their classification must be critically examined.
Lessons from Dharma Kumar’s research
The renowned economic historian Dharma Kumar examined the reliability of caste census data from colonial India. Her research on nineteenth-century census records demonstrates that caste enumeration is not simply a matter of counting people ( Sumit Sarkar and Tanika Sarkar (Eds) Caste in modern India : A Reader, Volume 2, Permanent Black, e edition, 2014) .
Kumar begins by emphasising the difficulty of defining caste. As she writes:
“The first problem is to define ‘caste’; the point at which one distinguishes a caste from a sub-caste, is almost a matter of individual preference.” (87)
She explains that this would not be a serious problem if all census reports followed the same principles of classification and if all the subgroups within a caste, as defined by the census, shared the same traditional occupation. However, neither condition was satisfied.
Kumar observes that the 1871 and 1881 censuses grouped several communities together under the categories of Palli and Pariah, although later reports classified some of these communities as separate castes. This inconsistency makes direct comparisons between caste population figures from different census years problematic.
The problem becomes particularly serious when broad caste categories include communities whose traditional occupations differ considerably. Kumar writes:
“Again, where the sub-division of castes is very broad, the danger of the inclusion of castes whose traditional occupation is not agricultural labour is great.” (88)
She illustrates this point by noting that the Palli category in the 1871 and 1881 censuses included the Kallan and Maravan communities, which were traditionally associated with warfare or robbery rather than agricultural labour. Such examples demonstrate the danger of assuming that all communities grouped under a single caste designation share the same occupational characteristics.
Even when classifications were more detailed, caste groups were not necessarily homogeneous. Kumar observes:
“There were, for example, 4,439,253 pariah in 1891, divided in the Tamil districts into 348 sub-divisions, including the koliyan, who were weavers, and the valluvan, who were medicine-men or priests.” (88)
Although the 1891 Census Report stated that the vast majority of these sub-castes were engaged in agricultural or general labour, Kumar cautions that some sub-castes whose traditional occupations were different might have been incorrectly included, while others might have been excluded.
She writes:
“The possibility of some sub-castes whose traditional occupation was not agricultural labour being excluded, or vice versa, remains.” (89)
This illustrates the danger of treating a large caste community as a homogeneous occupational group. Differences within the community must be taken into account if the data are to provide an accurate picture of its social and economic composition.
The problems of identifying caste names
Another source of error was the confusion between titles and caste names. Kumar explains that titles used by members of different castes could be mistaken for the names of distinct castes. She gives muppan as an example.
Occupational terms could also create difficulties. As she writes:
“Occupational terms were sometimes specific to one caste (kusavan, potter), or applied to the people of different castes performing similar functions (e.g., pujari, the Tamil term for priest).” (90)
The same term could carry different meanings in different regions, while the same caste could be known by different names in different languages. Kumar captures this problem in the following observation:
“The same term would have varying meanings in different areas, whereas the same ‘caste’ may have different names in different languages.” (91–92)
This discussion demonstrates that caste identities and classifications cannot always be understood through rigid, timeless categories. Historical changes, occupational differences and regional variations must be taken into account when interpreting census data.
The SC and ST lists must also be re-examined
A crucial lesson from Kumar’s research is that caste classifications are neither self-evident nor necessarily permanent. Census methodology, administrative decisions, regional variations and the internal diversity of communities all influence the meaning and reliability of the data collected.
Against this background, the current caste census must not be reduced to a debate centred exclusively on OBC lists. The SC and ST lists, too, should be subjected to historical scrutiny and systematic review. The discrepancies in colonial-era census records concerning caste names, subgroups and population figures must be examined. At the same time, contemporary social realities and constitutional rights must be taken into account.
Such a review must not become an attempt to deprive already recognised communities of their rights. Instead, it should be an informed and evidence-based process that identifies communities left out of the lists, those that may have been incorrectly classified, and the differences that exist within particular communities. The criteria for this process must be transparent, scientifically grounded and developed with the participation of the communities concerned.
Whose interests does the census serve?
Another crucial aspect of the debate surrounding caste enumeration concerns the purpose for which the collected data will be used. Merely obtaining accurate counts of the various castes and their subdivisions will not, in itself, achieve social justice. If such data are used to undermine the rationale for caste-based reservations or to replace them with reservations based on economic criteria, the census will be diverted from its fundamental purpose.
Given the introduction of reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), this danger cannot be overlooked. Caste is not an identity determined solely by income. It is deeply intertwined with social discrimination, power relations, access to educational opportunities and rights that have historically been denied to particular communities. Therefore, caste-based inequality cannot be adequately understood by using economic status as the sole criterion.
The colonial state enumerated and classified its population to serve administrative purposes. In independent India, the state must use demographic data to advance social justice. However, the emerging system of data-driven governance could also use such information to classify and manage social groups with increasing precision. The critical question is whether this transformation will deepen democracy or merely refine the mechanisms through which inequality is administered.
Social Justice beyond numbers
The success of a caste census cannot be measured solely by the number of castes enumerated. Its true value lies in whether the data help expand social justice, strengthen the rights of historically oppressed communities and improve reservation policies on the basis of reliable evidence.
The census must be approached with the objectives of annihilating caste, promoting equality and strengthening democracy, as emphasised by Dr B. R. Ambedkar. Achieving these objectives requires transparency in census methodology, a scientifically grounded approach to classification, the active participation of communities and democratic oversight mechanisms to scrutinise the political use of the data.
Therefore, a meaningful debate on caste enumeration cannot end with the question of whether caste should be counted. We must also ask: Who is conducting the enumeration? What methodology is being employed? For what purposes will the information be used? Whose interests will be protected as a result?
Discussions concerning OBC lists must be accompanied by an examination of the historical formation and contemporary relevance of the SC and ST lists. A census intended to advance social justice must not become an instrument for reinforcing existing inequalities.
Ultimately, a caste census is not merely a struggle over numbers; it is also a struggle over the political objectives for which those numbers will be used.
(Views are personal)
(D Ravikumar is Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Viluppuram and member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi).