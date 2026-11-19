Time and again, the question whether the government should control social media keeps coming up in one form or another. Recently, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in India ruled that an online platform cannot hide behind its intermediary status and evade responsibility when it comes to consumer protection law.
In the UK, a recent case of an Indian-origin student being awarded 30 years in prison for grooming 70 girls online underscores the abuse of social media. In a significant warning issued by the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, it was mentioned that cybercriminals are increasingly using an artificial-intelligence-assisted security testing tool to accelerate attacks on organisations around the world, endangering data security.
All these point to the global community increasingly becoming more vulnerable to Big Tech. The emerging issues need wider discussion and settlement once and for all.
During 2017-18, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Telecommunications had discussed this elaborately. The issues that dominated the discussion were mainly about whether social media platforms can qualify to the definition of a ‘platform’. Platforms typically have no control over the material displayed on them. However, whether algorithmically or otherwise, if Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn are playing a role in deciding as to what should get published and what should not, they can’t claim to be just a platform. Here, the ‘safe harbour’ principle comes into question.
For over two decades, the architecture of the internet rested on this foundational legal shield. Codified in India under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, this doctrine grants conditional immunity to online intermediaries against legal liability for third-party content hosted on their networks. However, the foundational premise of the principle was crafted for an era of passive digital bulletin boards. As social media platforms have evolved into active, algorithm-driven ecosystems that curate, monetise and amplify information, modern platforms can no longer hide behind the veil of passive intermediary immunity.
It is worthwhile looking into the legal angle of the issue. Under Section 79(1) of the IT Act, an intermediary is exempt from liability for any third-party information, data or communication link made available or hosted by it. However, this immunity is strictly circumscribed by Section 79(2) and Section 79(3). Legally speaking, ‘safe harbour’ applies only if the intermediary's function is limited to providing access to a communication system, and the platform does not initiate the transmission, select the receiver of the transmission or select or modify the information contained in the transmission.
The relevant Section 79(2)(c) also mentions that intermediaries must observe strict due diligence guidelines prescribed by the central government, specifically the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and subsequent amendments up to 2026. Furthermore, under Section 79(3)(b), safe harbour lapses if, upon receiving “actual knowledge” via a court order or government notification, the platform fails to expeditiously remove or disable access to unlawful material.
There is a classic case involving Facebook that should become a guiding principle. After the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony summoned Ajit Mohan, the then Meta India head, as a witness. Facebook challenged the summons under Article 32. Among its arguments was that, being merely an intermediary, it could not be compelled to appear. However, in July 2021, the challenge was dismissed by the Supreme Court.
The court recorded that with about 27 crore registered users in India and about 285 crore monthly active users worldwide, “such vast powers must necessarily come with responsibility”. The court also rejected Facebook’s description of itself as a platform that merely posts third-party information and has no role in generating or controlling it. It found that this “simplistic approach” had been rejected by the British parliament too, further observing that “Facebook’s algorithms personalise content using user data, can carry biases, and determine what content is amplified, so its role is more active than it portrays”.
The court said Facebook could not deny using algorithms with some human intervention to personalise content and target users. The court also noted an inconsistency: in the US, Facebook claimed a publisher's protection under the First Amendment, while in India it presented itself purely as a social media platform. The court’s concern was not abstract.
It noted that the platform, while giving space to diverse opinions, was also replete with misinformation, referred to international reports linking Facebook to unrest and to the 2016 US election and the Brexit referendum, and warned of a paradoxical outcome in which extremist views are pushed into the mainstream. Because Facebook is a platform where political differences are reflected, the court held that it could not wash its hands of the inquiry.
A three-judge Bench therefore rejected, on the facts before it, the factual premise on which an unqualified claim to safe harbour by a large social media platform would rest. Later courts and committees have built on the same reasoning.
So, where do we go from here? As we observe World Cybersecurity Day on November 30, this discussion becomes all the more relevant. Launched in 1988, it aims at raising global awareness about computer security, data protection, and online safety against identity theft, ransomware and fraud. Perhaps one of the major steps needed is re-visiting the safe harbour provision.
As recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting in its 22nd Report, the ministry must work with regulators and other stakeholders and bring out a solution to address the issues related to Big Tech and individual content creators or influencers as also come out with concrete solutions with respect to intermediaries/publishers particularly to deal with safe harbour. In fact it is the consumers who need a safe harbour, as more often than not; they are more helpless than social media giants.
For that, it is worthwhile to see if all the laws governing print and electronic media could be made applicable to social media platforms as well.
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe | Member, National Executive Committee, BJP and former Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports
(Views are personal)
(vinays57@gmail.com)