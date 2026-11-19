Time and again, the question whether the government should control social media keeps coming up in one form or another. Recently, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in India ruled that an online platform cannot hide behind its intermediary status and evade responsibility when it comes to consumer protection law.

In the UK, a recent case of an Indian-origin student being awarded 30 years in prison for grooming 70 girls online underscores the abuse of social media. In a significant warning issued by the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, it was mentioned that cybercriminals are increasingly using an artificial-intelligence-assisted security testing tool to accelerate attacks on organisations around the world, endangering data security.

All these point to the global community increasingly becoming more vulnerable to Big Tech. The emerging issues need wider discussion and settlement once and for all.

During 2017-18, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Telecommunications had discussed this elaborately. The issues that dominated the discussion were mainly about whether social media platforms can qualify to the definition of a ‘platform’. Platforms typically have no control over the material displayed on them. However, whether algorithmically or otherwise, if Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn are playing a role in deciding as to what should get published and what should not, they can’t claim to be just a platform. Here, the ‘safe harbour’ principle comes into question.

For over two decades, the architecture of the internet rested on this foundational legal shield. Codified in India under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, this doctrine grants conditional immunity to online intermediaries against legal liability for third-party content hosted on their networks. However, the foundational premise of the principle was crafted for an era of passive digital bulletin boards. As social media platforms have evolved into active, algorithm-driven ecosystems that curate, monetise and amplify information, modern platforms can no longer hide behind the veil of passive intermediary immunity.

It is worthwhile looking into the legal angle of the issue. Under Section 79(1) of the IT Act, an intermediary is exempt from liability for any third-party information, data or communication link made available or hosted by it. However, this immunity is strictly circumscribed by Section 79(2) and Section 79(3). Legally speaking, ‘safe harbour’ applies only if the intermediary's function is limited to providing access to a communication system, and the platform does not initiate the transmission, select the receiver of the transmission or select or modify the information contained in the transmission.

The relevant Section 79(2)(c) also mentions that intermediaries must observe strict due diligence guidelines prescribed by the central government, specifically the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and subsequent amendments up to 2026. Furthermore, under Section 79(3)(b), safe harbour lapses if, upon receiving “actual knowledge” via a court order or government notification, the platform fails to expeditiously remove or disable access to unlawful material.

There is a classic case involving Facebook that should become a guiding principle. After the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony summoned Ajit Mohan, the then Meta India head, as a witness. Facebook challenged the summons under Article 32. Among its arguments was that, being merely an intermediary, it could not be compelled to appear. However, in July 2021, the challenge was dismissed by the Supreme Court.