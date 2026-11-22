Karthigai Deepam, which will be observed tomorrow, is among the oldest living Indian festivals of light, with roots stretching back more than 2,000 years. It is celebrated across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sri Lanka and the global Tamil diaspora. It dates back to the Sangam period, 200 BCE to 300 CE, in Tamil Nadu. Early references appear in the Tamil anthology Akananuru and in poems by Saint Avvaiyar, where it’s called Peruvizha or Great Festival.

It honours Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva during the month of Karthigai when the Krittika Nakshatra aligns with the full moon. Devotees celebrate the festival by lighting oil lamps, drawing kolams, sharing sweets like poriurundai (puffed rice laddoos) and visiting Murugan temples, especially his Six Abodes (Aarupadaiveedu), one of them being Thirupparankundram.

According to legend, six sparks from Lord Shiva's third eye were carried to the Saravana Lake and became six infants. The six star maidens of the Krittika cluster (the Pleiades) nursed the infants, hence the name Kartikeya. Goddess Parvati embraced all six infants together, uniting them into Lord Murugan.

Karthigai Deepam has also long celebrated Lord Murugan through the fragrance of Tamil poetry that contains the very soul of the Tamil people. The earliest known panegyric to Lord Murugan is the Thirumuruk-Aattrupadai by the second century poet, Nakkeerar.

He famously confronted Lord Shiva in the Pandya court over a verse about the natural fragrance of a woman's hair. He was scorched by Shiva's third eye before being revived and forgiven, because Shiva was pleased that someone dared to risk his very life to tell the truth and stand by it. So, it’s an important story in the Indian tradition about honesty and the courage of conviction.

Another story goes that after being captured by the demoness Karkimukhi along with other captives, Nakkeerar composed the Thirumuruk-Aattrupadai in praise of Lord Murugan, who came to their rescue and freed them—a testament to the power of genuine poetry.

Naakkeerar’s poem figures in the Pathu Paatu or Ten Idylls, an anthology of long Sangam-era poems. It is also part of the Tirumurai, a twelve-volume collection of Tamil devotional works praising Lord Shiva. Composed between the 6th and 11th centuries by 27 Shaiva saints and poets, it is the foundational scripture of Tamil Shaivism and Shaiva Siddhanta, sometimes called ‘the Shaiva Bible’.

The very first thing I was taught, at age four, was not ‘Jack and Jill’ or ‘Humpty Dumpty’ but the first verse of the entire Tirumurai. It is ‘Thodudayaseviyan’ about Lord Shiva, composed by the seventh-century boy-saint Sambandar. This was the first thing taught to my father as a child and his father before him, going back as a family tradition over many centuries.

The theme of Nakkeerar's Thirumuruk-Aattrupadai is ‘aattrupadai’, or spiritual guidance. It is composed in 312 lines of the akaval poetic metre, which has a flexible, narrative flow, much favoured in ancient Sangam literature.