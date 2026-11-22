Karthigai Deepam, which will be observed tomorrow, is among the oldest living Indian festivals of light, with roots stretching back more than 2,000 years. It is celebrated across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sri Lanka and the global Tamil diaspora. It dates back to the Sangam period, 200 BCE to 300 CE, in Tamil Nadu. Early references appear in the Tamil anthology Akananuru and in poems by Saint Avvaiyar, where it’s called Peruvizha or Great Festival.
It honours Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva during the month of Karthigai when the Krittika Nakshatra aligns with the full moon. Devotees celebrate the festival by lighting oil lamps, drawing kolams, sharing sweets like poriurundai (puffed rice laddoos) and visiting Murugan temples, especially his Six Abodes (Aarupadaiveedu), one of them being Thirupparankundram.
According to legend, six sparks from Lord Shiva's third eye were carried to the Saravana Lake and became six infants. The six star maidens of the Krittika cluster (the Pleiades) nursed the infants, hence the name Kartikeya. Goddess Parvati embraced all six infants together, uniting them into Lord Murugan.
Karthigai Deepam has also long celebrated Lord Murugan through the fragrance of Tamil poetry that contains the very soul of the Tamil people. The earliest known panegyric to Lord Murugan is the Thirumuruk-Aattrupadai by the second century poet, Nakkeerar.
He famously confronted Lord Shiva in the Pandya court over a verse about the natural fragrance of a woman's hair. He was scorched by Shiva's third eye before being revived and forgiven, because Shiva was pleased that someone dared to risk his very life to tell the truth and stand by it. So, it’s an important story in the Indian tradition about honesty and the courage of conviction.
Another story goes that after being captured by the demoness Karkimukhi along with other captives, Nakkeerar composed the Thirumuruk-Aattrupadai in praise of Lord Murugan, who came to their rescue and freed them—a testament to the power of genuine poetry.
Naakkeerar’s poem figures in the Pathu Paatu or Ten Idylls, an anthology of long Sangam-era poems. It is also part of the Tirumurai, a twelve-volume collection of Tamil devotional works praising Lord Shiva. Composed between the 6th and 11th centuries by 27 Shaiva saints and poets, it is the foundational scripture of Tamil Shaivism and Shaiva Siddhanta, sometimes called ‘the Shaiva Bible’.
The very first thing I was taught, at age four, was not ‘Jack and Jill’ or ‘Humpty Dumpty’ but the first verse of the entire Tirumurai. It is ‘Thodudayaseviyan’ about Lord Shiva, composed by the seventh-century boy-saint Sambandar. This was the first thing taught to my father as a child and his father before him, going back as a family tradition over many centuries.
The theme of Nakkeerar's Thirumuruk-Aattrupadai is ‘aattrupadai’, or spiritual guidance. It is composed in 312 lines of the akaval poetic metre, which has a flexible, narrative flow, much favoured in ancient Sangam literature.
Nakkeerar’s poem blends nature motifs with early bhakti philosophy. In classical Sangam literature, an aattrupadai poem features a bard who has received wealth from a king, now guiding a poorer bard to that patron. Nakkeerar elevates this into a spiritual journey where an enlightened devotee directs a seeker toward Lord Murugan for moksha or eternal liberation.
The poem maps out the six sacred abodes of Murugan across Tamil Nadu. Nakkeerar celebrates both joyous tribal hill dances with offerings of millet and flowers and formal Vedic chanting by priests. Murugan appears both as a fierce, victorious warrior who defeats the demon Surapadman and as a gentle, youthful lover with his consorts Deivanai and Valli.
Thirupparankundram celebrates Murugan’s royal marriage to Deivanai, Indra's daughter, after defeating the demon Surapadman. It is thus venerated as the sacred stage of this celestial wedding, with the Devas as witnesses.
Tiruchendur addresses Murugan's six-faced warrior form arriving on his elephant after his coastal victory over Surapadman.
Palani depicts Murugan at the foothills of the Western Ghats in his renunciate form as Dandayuthapani, when he forsook Kailash to live in the Tamil region.
Swamimalai highlights Murugan as the ultimate guru who taught his own father, Lord Shiva, the meaning of the Pranava Mantra (Om). Hence Murugan’s name ‘Swaminathan’, the Lord’s Lord.
Tiruttani is where Murugan retreated alone (tanigai meaning ‘cooling’ or ‘subsiding’) to cool off his warlike fury after defeating Surapadman. It is also where he fell in love with and married the gypsy beauty Valli. Tiruttani is my father’s ancestral temple where I was taken twice as a child for mottai or mundan.
Pazhamudhircholai celebrates the lush forest hills and cascading waterfalls where Murugan resides benevolently with Deivanai and Valli, who represent his Kriya Shakti (power of action) and Ichha Shakti (power of will).
By moving from the hills to the seashore, river valleys, and dense forests, the poem covers the Tamil Tinai (poetic landscapes), showcasing how Murugan pervades every corner of the Tamil land.
Thousands of devotees walk barefoot for weeks from across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states to reach these temples, wearing green or black dhotis, observing vegetarian diets for the pilgrimage. Many carry decorated wooden arches or kavadis adorned with peacock feathers and pots of milk or rosewater, and dance to rhythmic folk tunes called ‘kavadichindu’, songs I learnt from my granny in childhood.
This ancient circuit begins at Thirupparankundram, whose hill has been sacred to Hindus for millennia. Known as Kandhamalai or Skanda’s hill, it’s cherished as a living witness to the history, devotion and continuity of the Tamil people’s enduring love for Lord Murugan.
Renuka Narayanan | FAITHLINE | Senior journalist
(Views are personal)
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