In a significant move, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders have sought leave of the Supreme Court to deliver 48 questions to the Election Commission of India by way of an interrogatory. The petition is filed in a case highlighting issues regarding the nationwide special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

In a mature democracy, the ECI would have readily expressed willingness to answer the questions through an affidavit and try to convince the court and the public about transparency in its actions. But in this case, the commission replied with “serious objections”.

In the court, questions arose about the inadequacy of the ECI’s institutional stand on dissent within on the methodology for preparing and revising the rolls. Yet, instead of answering the questions, the ECI chose to object even to issuing notice. Thereupon, the case was adjourned to December 9 for a preliminary hearing.

The INDIA bloc had every right to seek further details in the matter, since the counter-affidavit that the ECI filed on October 26, which asserted ‘unanimous’ ECI decisions on SIR, is devoid of material particulars. Given that the report about disagreement from two election commissioners is now in the public domain, a vague institutional assertion about ‘unanimity’ raises more questions than it answers.

Challenges against SIR are not new. The Bihar SIR was challenged, but eventually the court not only refused to interfere with the exercise but practically facilitated it. The West Bengal SIR also met with a similar result, though through a different mechanism.

Fighting political battles in court is not new in democracies. Many political issues of our times are also legal issues and vice versa. Legal challenges against demonetisation, abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the political misuse of central agencies ultimately led to endorsement of the Executive or Legislative actions. The SIR challenge followed suit.

Thinkers like Luke Martell and Charles Taylor have engaged with the issue of taking social causes to court, instead of mobilising public opinion and organising the masses. Martell’s Ecology and Society: An Introduction (1994) explores the relation between mass movements and formal channels for redressing people’s grievances.

Taylor said in a 1995 interview: “I am worried about the political battles being fought out before the judiciary… When you go before a judge, you are not asking for an intelligent accommodation, you are asking for what the law says. The law can say either A or B is right. It is really a zero-sum game. And you get issues which could be intelligently accommodated if they were fought out between legislative majority and minority. When they are put before judges, it becomes all or nothing. Tremendous rigidities are introduced.”

Though Taylor was comparing an adjudicative process with a legislative one, the rigidities of the judicial option are in sharp contrast with the possibilities of political mobilisation. The point is simple: litigation can have a dispiriting impact on political movements.