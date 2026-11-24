In a significant move, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders have sought leave of the Supreme Court to deliver 48 questions to the Election Commission of India by way of an interrogatory. The petition is filed in a case highlighting issues regarding the nationwide special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
In a mature democracy, the ECI would have readily expressed willingness to answer the questions through an affidavit and try to convince the court and the public about transparency in its actions. But in this case, the commission replied with “serious objections”.
In the court, questions arose about the inadequacy of the ECI’s institutional stand on dissent within on the methodology for preparing and revising the rolls. Yet, instead of answering the questions, the ECI chose to object even to issuing notice. Thereupon, the case was adjourned to December 9 for a preliminary hearing.
The INDIA bloc had every right to seek further details in the matter, since the counter-affidavit that the ECI filed on October 26, which asserted ‘unanimous’ ECI decisions on SIR, is devoid of material particulars. Given that the report about disagreement from two election commissioners is now in the public domain, a vague institutional assertion about ‘unanimity’ raises more questions than it answers.
Challenges against SIR are not new. The Bihar SIR was challenged, but eventually the court not only refused to interfere with the exercise but practically facilitated it. The West Bengal SIR also met with a similar result, though through a different mechanism.
Fighting political battles in court is not new in democracies. Many political issues of our times are also legal issues and vice versa. Legal challenges against demonetisation, abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the political misuse of central agencies ultimately led to endorsement of the Executive or Legislative actions. The SIR challenge followed suit.
Thinkers like Luke Martell and Charles Taylor have engaged with the issue of taking social causes to court, instead of mobilising public opinion and organising the masses. Martell’s Ecology and Society: An Introduction (1994) explores the relation between mass movements and formal channels for redressing people’s grievances.
Taylor said in a 1995 interview: “I am worried about the political battles being fought out before the judiciary… When you go before a judge, you are not asking for an intelligent accommodation, you are asking for what the law says. The law can say either A or B is right. It is really a zero-sum game. And you get issues which could be intelligently accommodated if they were fought out between legislative majority and minority. When they are put before judges, it becomes all or nothing. Tremendous rigidities are introduced.”
Though Taylor was comparing an adjudicative process with a legislative one, the rigidities of the judicial option are in sharp contrast with the possibilities of political mobilisation. The point is simple: litigation can have a dispiriting impact on political movements.
However, oppositional politics in times of elected autocracies was not the central point in the intellectual debates of the 1990s. To put it bluntly: the perils of litigation during tough times such as ours, with constitutional courts facing a trust deficit, pose newer questions. The postponement of a movement or a protest in light of a litigative process could be unwise. In a democracy, litigation is not a substitute for mass movements.
There were only a few instances where the Judiciary’s intervention substantially affected the regime. In Bush vs Gore (2000), the US Supreme Court decided in favour of George W Bush by halting the Florida ballot recount in the presidential election. This judgement had far-reaching consequences. In 2017, the Supreme Court of Kenya interfered with the polling process and quashed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta—a first in all of Africa.
Such judicial assertions, that were even otherwise uncommon, are almost unthinkable with the Supreme Court of India. The only prominent instance when the top court asserted itself against the powerful Executive was the Kesavananda Bharati (1973) judgement. Yet, the Executive under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi responded to it harshly.
It meddled with the functional autonomy of the court by elevating Justice A N Ray as the Chief Justice, superseding Justices J M Shelat, K S Hegde and A N Grover, who were all seniors to Justice Ray. All three resigned, essentially paying the price for emphasising the doctrinal inalterability of the Constitution’s basic structure by a parliamentary majority.
Looking back, the Kesavananda Bharati verdict led to one of the greatest ironies in India’s legal history. The textual assertion of the idea of basic structure practically led to destruction of judicial independence, which is supposed to be a part of the constitutional doctrine.
During the Emergency, we had a committed judiciary. Post Emergency, whenever the Executive was armed with majoritarianism, the court remained feeble. It asserted only when a ‘weak’ coalition was placed at the Centre. The present coalition has shown itself not to be weak in any case, and correspondingly, almost all its actions were endorsed by the top court either by non-interference or by postponement of decision that rendered the exercise academic.
It is doubtful if opposition politicians in India, by and large, have properly understood the dialectical power relation between the Judiciary and the Executive. Yet, Rahul Gandhi said that irrespective of what the court says sooner or later, people’s peaceful agitations will continue. This is certainly a wiser course.
The freedoms to express and to associate peacefully, as promised in Article 19 of the Constitution, are the lifeline of Indian democracy. These are the freedoms that protect all other freedoms. Article 19, in this way, reflects the Constitution’s survival instinct. It persists usually through institutions and, in unusual times, through the people. We live in the era of the people rather than institutions. This realisation is imperative to preserve the country’s constitutionalism.
Kaleeswaram Raj | Lawyer, Supreme Court of India
(Views are personal)
(kaleeswaramraj@gmail.com)