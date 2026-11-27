Levent Alpöge is 34 years old. A bit over the hill for contemporary mathematicians, who like to do their pathbreaking work in their twenties—the sort of achievement that merits a Fields Medal, the Nobel of maths. Alpöge’s undergrad and doctoral theses were supervised by Fields Medal winners Jacob Tsimerman and Manjul Bhargava, who represented solid, canonical, incremental work in number theory. Two years ago, Alpöge joined Anthropic and his career took an exponential turn into the unknown. For better or worse, he could be remembered for joining man and machine at the hip.

And the Fields Medal, which he deserves? Maybe they’ll give him the Father of All Fields Medal for the biggest leap forward since Grigori Perelman solved the Poincaré conjecture in 2002. Or maybe they’ll overlook him for the same reason—because his breakthroughs also broke conventions in the world of mathematics, bringing humanity’s deepest anxiety about AI closer to home. It is not the fear that the machines will erase us, but something far more depressing—that they will make us irrelevant, when we no longer understand what they are doing. Alpöge’s latest claim about the Riemann hypothesis is beyond human comprehension, for now.

For over two decades, Perelman was the only mathematician to solve a Millennium Prize Problem, one of seven major challenges announced in 2000 by the Clay Mathematics Institute. Now, Alpöge claims to have solved two more in quick succession―the Navier-Stokes problem concerning fluid flow, and the Riemann hypothesis.

The Navier-Stokes episode was a race with OpenAI featuring leaks, double-dealing and other Hollywood elements. It happened in a different world from that of Perelman: Alpöge was assisted by his company Anthropic’s AI Claude—which, he says, left him behind in the last lap. The Riemann proof is 17 million lines long and has only been validated by the proofing language Lean. Imagine you’re using a calculator which says 2+2=4, but it doesn’t tell you how it got there. If you don’t know how addition works, you’re lost. That's the state of play on Riemann.

This is why many mathematicians are conflicted about the Riemann proof. Consider Fields Medal winner Terence Tao, who is no Luddite. When the technology was still very new, he had asked ChatGPT to help with a formal proof of the Riemann hypothesis. The machine turned him down. In October, Tao surmised that AI companies were probably throwing whatever they had at the Riemann hypothesis, but a solution could not be expected before 2050, from a man-machine combo involving a new kind of AI, and a new kind of maths.

When Alpöge and Claude cracked the problem in a month, Tao appreciated the progress made, but also said: “We’ve learned almost nothing mathematically from what they did. It’s like strip-mining the landscape. You get all the fruits, but then the landscape is barren afterwards.”

The Millennium Problems are not just challenges worth a million dollars each. Mathematicians value them because they point the way to new ways of thinking. A thoughtful description of the journey is more important than a photo of the destination. Mathematicians who make breakthroughs follow on with lectures, seminars and discussions in which their approach is shared. This helps people to refine their thinking and develop new logical approaches.

In a seminal 1994 essay, ‘On proof and Progress in Mathematics’, the American Fields Medallist William Thurston wrote: “We are not trying to meet some abstract production quota of definitions, theorems and proofs. The measure of our success is whether what we do enables people to understand and think more clearly and effectively about mathematics.”