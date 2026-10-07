Riddles automatons in the court

Proponents of artificial intelligence have long championed its use in litigation as a means to achieve frictionless access to justice and consistency in outcomes. They see the deployment of large language models (LLMs) in courts as a natural culmination of our century-long effort to make the judge more than just the mouth that pronounces the word of the law—but a cog in a system that should, at least collectively, travel past the idiosyncrasies of individual men.

Despite the concerted efforts of the administrative State to systematise, they say, a judgement today is as impelled by an individual judge’s pathologies as it is by law. This turn towards systematisation, which had taken root in the late 19th century with our engagement with law as a coherent body of principles uncovered through systematic analysis of case law and legislation, would only be strengthened by the use of AI.

They claim that the impending shift towards broader adoption of AI would finally create a system that is resistant to our many pitfalls. An LLM does not tire by the day’s end, nor does it carry the irritation of a previous matter into the present, or bring arguments from home into the court. It does not discriminate between lawyers based on their standing, nor can it be a lawyer’s champion on the Bench.

Whatever may be held against it, AI, when trained properly, the thinking goes, it may help reduce overt arbitrariness, if not totally eliminate it from adjudication. However, their central claim is not that AI would ever be a better judge than humans. Rather, the argument reveals the continued push for creating the type of judge that we always wanted and never managed to produce: general, indifferent and blind to the person standing before it.