The battle lines coming into focus around protests 2.0

The summer and autumn of unparalleled protests by political and ‘non-political’ groups in Delhi, Mumbai, Prayagraj and elsewhere have the Union government over a barrel. Singly or collectively, the demonstrations and ambushes, once the hallmark of the BJP’s conduct when it was in the opposition, have demolished the myth of profound ‘Chanakya neeti sutras’ at work in the government’s moves.

The government’s only counter was predictable: the uninhibited use of police force without exception to name and fame. The Gandhi siblings and their compatriots, the Trinamool Congress’s dynamic MP Mahua Moitra, Gen Z’s icon and All India Students’ Association’s president Neha Bora and the youths who congregated for a second season of sit-ins at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar—everyone was quarry for the cops.

If pellet guns were not yet whipped out after their use in the July protests was excoriated, accusations of sexual violence surfaced. Young women and boys were allegedly pawed by the cops. Yet the protestors’ resolve to pressure the government until their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation was agreed to was beyond question. Every blow apparently sent a surge of adrenaline rushing through them.

However, it is a given that when one political party assumes (or self-assumes) the leadership of dissent against the government, differences are bound to arise both from the exigencies of a particular situation or the captaincy’s zeal to appropriate the stage front, left and centre, and allow associates a side role.