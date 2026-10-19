The wise choice to deter anarchy and authoritarianism

India is now at a crossroads. The slogans on the streets calling for protecting the nation sound like those from an independence movement. The agitation in Delhi and elsewhere demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is the first of its kind. Many days have passed since such protests began. The government at the Centre, so far, has been keen to protect the CEC at any cost.

Any genuine democracy would find it difficult to accept a situation where the government protects the CEC even when opposition parties and several civil society groups have expressed distrust of him. That the ruling dispensation identifies itself with a body that is supposed to be neutral and impartial poses serious questions about the fairness of our electoral ecosystem. Read with the empirical evidence, now in public domain, there are serious questions about the use of electronic voting machines, the process of finalising electoral rolls with special intensive revisions and the redrawing of constituencies. This, in a constitutional democracy, sends a dangerous signal.

In the Constituent Assembly, B R Ambedkar had advocated for an election commission free from Executive influence. Other members such as Shibban Lal Saxena and H N Kunzru were apprehensive of political interference in the electoral process if the power to appoint the commissioners was vested with the government of the day. Kunzru warned that in such a situation, “democracy will be poisoned at the source”.

It is, however, doubtful if these concerns were adequately taken care of while designing Article 324 (formerly the draft Article 289) of the Constitution. It only said that Parliament would make a law to install the election commission and subject to that, the President (that is, the Executive) would appoint the commission. The Constitution fails to ensure an independent body to choose the umpires of democracy, as one finds in the South African Constitution. Chapter 9 of the South African Constitution enlists “the State institutions supporting constitutional democracy”. Like the Human Rights Commission, auditor general and such other commissions, the electoral commission of that country is visualised as an independent body right in the constitutional text. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Costa Rica is a small yet significant example that ensures autonomy of the electoral body from Executive interference.

This deficit in the Indian constitutional text was, however, sought to be set right by a series of judicial pronouncements ranging from Indira Nehru Gandhi vs Raj Narain (1975 ) to the recent Anoop Baranwal (2023). As Justice V R Krishna Iyer would put it, “the little man, in his multitude, marking his vote at the poll does a social audit of his Parliament plus political choice of his proxy” (in Mohinder Singh Gill,1977).

Thus, Indian democracy, by way of a judicial and political praxis, materialised the idea of political equality which rests on the principle of one man, one vote. Despite the social and economic inequality about which Ambedkar lamented, India became a role model for democracies across the world, in spite of her limitations and occasional aberrations.

But a good section of the public now believes that with a centrally orchestrated disenfranchisement and other manipulative means, elections in India are rigged. This feeling has led to the agitations. The government, however, refuses to understand the spirit behind the agitations and is trying to stifle them brutally. The people’s movement, particularly by students and youngsters, are justified in terms of the fundamentality of their cause and the non-negotiability of the underlying principles.