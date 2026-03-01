The afterlife of the colonial image

One of my favourite mediums of visual expression is photography. Photographs often reveal more than what meets the eye; they contain layers of meaning that unfold through careful reading. As colonisers, the British were meticulous documenters. Photography emerged as a “vital mode of data capture and transmission” in the 19th century, particularly as ethnographic surveys were developed by the Western world from the 1830s onward to study the races, cultures and perceived characteristics of the colonised and the “other.”

In February 2026, DAG presented a much-needed re-examination of this vast colonial archive at Bikaner House, New Delhi. Titled Typecasting: Photographing the Peoples of India, 1855-1920, and curated by historian Sudeshna Guha, the exhibition brought together nearly 200 photographs produced over 65 years. It assembled albumen and silver-gelatin prints, cartes-de-visite, cabinet cards, postcards, folios, albums, and rare publications. At its centre were folios from The People of India, the eight-volume series compiled by John Forbes Watson and John William Kaye between 1868 and 1875. The series was among the most ambitious colonial attempts to catalogue the subcontinent’s population.

The material revealed the geographic and social reach of ethnographic photography. Lepcha and Bhutia communities from the northeast, Afridis from the northwest, and Todas from the Nilgiris appeared alongside occupational and social categories such as Parsis, merchants, barbers, coolies, snake charmers, and dancing girls. The curatorial framework centred on a critical interrogation of typology. Categories such as caste, tribe, occupation, and community were shown to be historically constructed rather than inherently fixed. As photography became a key instrument of modern anthropology, it lent these categories the authority of visual evidence. At the same time, photographs were presented as mutable objects whose meanings shift across contexts, viewers, and historical moments. The display emphasised ambiguity, interpretation and the instability of photographic truth.