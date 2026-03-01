The country that reads between the lines

og’ move, The Guardian recently decided to be provocative in a piece headlined ‘Most Indians don’t read for pleasure—so why does the country have 100 literature festivals?’ This is what it said in order to get our goat: ‘At the country’s more than 100 literary gatherings, books are promoted with great fanfare, but spectacle takes pride of place.’ No spectacle a desi litfest ever put up can equal the spectacle this article caused in the country. The accusation was nothing less than a sizzling number by Helen in the villain’s den or the scene in which Ranveer Singh outwits Rehman Dakait on a wrong turning in Dhurandhar.

Every Indian sat up and wrote an editorial. It could be the colonial hangover, it could be a kneejerk reaction to an ancestor’s jail time during British Raj—whatever it was, everyone had something to say. We were angry and hurt. They set up our schools and gave us the syllabus. So, in an accent we picked up at a stopover in Heathrow, we ask again and again: ‘Whatever gave you the daft idea, old chap?