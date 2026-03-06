The Republic of Appearances

The farce at the recent AI Expo, where Galgotias University sought to pass off a Chinese robot dog as its own ‘original’ work, could easily be dismissed as an embarrassing aberration, but in fact exposes a national system increasingly built on falsehoods, where projection substitutes for reality. Galgotias University’s blunder is a metaphor. It captures a system that has become adept at staging success, at projecting competence and modernity, even as the underlying structures remain neglected and fragile.

This is not an isolated lapse. It is the natural outcome of a social sector reshaped by privatisation, where education and healthcare are no longer public goods but commodities—and where the governing ethic is pure extraction. Private players excel at glossy brochures, celebrity endorsements, and event and exhibition theatrics, but struggle with genuine research, affordable fee, or ethical practices. Public institutions, meanwhile, are starved of resources, creating a vicious cycle where the consumer has no real choice.

A four-year engineering or management degree at a private university now routinely costs between `10 lakh and `25 lakh, and much more in the ‘elite’ private universities. Medical education is even more prohibitive: an MBBS seat in a private college can range from `50 lakh to over `1 crore. These are not fees; they are financial commitments that can distort the trajectory of entire families. Students increasingly graduate into debt, with diminishing opportunities for employment that could justify the cost of their degrees. Very few of these overpriced institutions, moreover, are delivering anything approximating an acceptable standard of higher education.