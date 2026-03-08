Laughter Under Surveillance and the Curious Case of the Offended State

In 1940, when the British Empire still governed India with a mixture of hauteur and anxiety, the Viceroy, Victor Hope, 2nd Marquess of Linlithgow, summoned a cartoonist to Government House. The cartoonist was K Shankar Pillai—Shankar to a nation that would later grow up laughing at his lines in the Shankar’s Weekly. All the great Indian cartoonists—Rajinder Puri, OV VIjayan, Kutty et al—cut their teeth there. Now, Shankar had lampooned the Viceroy in a cartoon. Linlithgow’s was not a calendar invite. It was an imperial command. Shankar went, by most accounts, with trepidation. In British India where sedition laws were not theoretical and press freedoms were conditional, such an invitation could have meant censure, or worse. Instead, Linlithgow rose, shook Shankar’s hand, asked him to sit, gave him tea and cake and requested the original of the cartoon to frame and hang in his office.

Today six young men at the Police Training School, Rewa, shot a reel in uniform. They grinned into the camera and mouthed a swaggering line: so what if I don’t look good? At least I have a government job. So what if I don’t have money? I get a monthly salary. So what if I don’t have clothes? At least I have a uniform. For this minor outbreak of joie de vivre, they earned disciplinary action.

Welcome to the Republic of Permanent Offence.

These trainees were not mocking the State. They were not parodying the police. They were, if anything, celebrating the very idea of government service. Their boast was aspiration wrapped in self-deprecating humour. But in India, authority has no sense of irony about itself. Ironically, police departments themselves run chirpy social media accounts, posting memes about traffic fines and helmet rules, hoping to appear relatable. Humour is acceptable when it is institutional and curated. It becomes subversive when it is spontaneous and bottom-up.