The World’s Fastest Growing Dust Economy

The Indian sky in 2026 has settled into a permanent, chalky haze. At least the NCR has the farmers of Punjab and Haryana to blame, but what is the excuse that Bengaluru or Mumbai have? The steely grey sky can’t be because some farmer is burning some hay. The haze is composed of silica, cement, and pulverised earth.
While political rhetoric celebrates the scale of infrastructure being laid across the subcontinent, the physical reality for the average citizen is a lung-clogging cloud that coats every windowpane and settles in every capillary. National Highway projects, once heralded as symbols of a rising economy, have effectively morphed into national respiratory hazards. We keep on building newer and newer flyover and service roads or adding new lanes or rebuilding and the result is that there is no complete stretch of any fully built highway in the country. We are currently building at a pace that feels simultaneously breakneck and static, creating a landscape where the faster we dig, the harder it becomes to breathe. This represents a fundamental failure of environmental governance, where the act of nation-building has become an act of collective suffocation.
The engine behind this environmental crisis is the agonisingly slow and fragmented pace of work that characterises Indian infrastructure. According to data presented in the Rajya Sabha in late 2025, a staggering 574 National Highway projects are currently overshooting their completion deadlines. This delay represents over `3.6 lakh crore of public capital trapped in half-finished skeletal remains. Miles of unpaved service roads, abandoned flyover embankments, and exposed soil mounds turn into localised dust bowls. These supposed corridors of growth have transformed into corridors of debris. It is hell for anyone living near these perpetually being built highways.
It has been 26 years since the Vajpayee government launched the Golden Quadrilateral, a project that was supposed to herald a new era of seamless connectivity. In the quarter-century that followed, billions have been spent and countless ribbons have been cut, yet the quest for a truly completed highway remains a mirage. We have mastered the art of the partial inauguration—celebrating a 50km stretch while the next 100 km remain a minefield of diversions, unpaved surfaces, and swirling dust. Even our most prestigious expressways are often characterised by missing links, incomplete toll plazas, or service roads that remain unpaved years after the main carriageway is functional. We are a nation that has been building highways for nearly three decades without ever actually arriving at a finished product. If a road were finished on time, the dust would eventually settle. Because completion is always a moving target, the pollution becomes a permanent resident.
The environmental cost of this lethargy is both quantifiable and devastating. Reports from the National Green Tribunal in early 2026 indicate that road dust and construction activities have surpassed vehicular emissions to become the primary drivers of PM10 spikes in Indian cities. In high-growth hubs like Gurugram and Mumbai, nearly 45 per cent of the urban dust load is directly attributable to these massive infrastructure projects. We are witnessing a dangerous shift in the nature of urban air pollution.
The tragedy of this situation is that the solutions are not a mystery. Standard operating procedures for dust mitigation are well-documented in government manuals and the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules. These protocols mandate the use of green curtains, windbreaks, continuous water sprinkling, and mechanised sweeping. However, the reality on the ground is a far cry from what the rules mandate. In most instances, dust mitigation is relegated to a single labourer with a bucket of water, a futile gesture against a sandstorm created by heavy earth-moving machinery. This enforcement gap is the result of a planning culture that prioritises the speed of the contract over the health of the citizen.
The current system treats the taxpayer as a passive spectator in a grand circus of cement. When a project is delayed, the contractor might face a fine, but these penalties are eventually absorbed into the cost of doing business or simply litigated away. There is no personal or institutional liability for the public health crisis these delays create. To rectify this, we must move beyond symbolic fines and bureaucratic hand-wringing. Infrastructure must be redefined to include the basic decency of breathable air.
A nation that can launch satellites to the moon and lead the world in digital payments cannot plead helplessness when it comes to covering a pile of sand or finishing a flyover on schedule. If we continue to prioritise the volume of concrete poured over the quality of the air inhaled, we are not building a superpower, but a monument to mismanagement. The true measure of our growth will not be found in the total kilometers of road awarded, but in our ability to complete what we start and to protect the citizens who live in the shadows of our ambition. Until we demand that a completed road means one that is both paved and breathable, we will remain a nation of travellers stuck in a permanent sandstorm, paying tolls for the privilege of being suffocated.