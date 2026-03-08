The World’s Fastest Growing Dust Economy

The Indian sky in 2026 has settled into a permanent, chalky haze. At least the NCR has the farmers of Punjab and Haryana to blame, but what is the excuse that Bengaluru or Mumbai have? The steely grey sky can’t be because some farmer is burning some hay. The haze is composed of silica, cement, and pulverised earth.

While political rhetoric celebrates the scale of infrastructure being laid across the subcontinent, the physical reality for the average citizen is a lung-clogging cloud that coats every windowpane and settles in every capillary. National Highway projects, once heralded as symbols of a rising economy, have effectively morphed into national respiratory hazards. We keep on building newer and newer flyover and service roads or adding new lanes or rebuilding and the result is that there is no complete stretch of any fully built highway in the country. We are currently building at a pace that feels simultaneously breakneck and static, creating a landscape where the faster we dig, the harder it becomes to breathe. This represents a fundamental failure of environmental governance, where the act of nation-building has become an act of collective suffocation.

The engine behind this environmental crisis is the agonisingly slow and fragmented pace of work that characterises Indian infrastructure. According to data presented in the Rajya Sabha in late 2025, a staggering 574 National Highway projects are currently overshooting their completion deadlines. This delay represents over `3.6 lakh crore of public capital trapped in half-finished skeletal remains. Miles of unpaved service roads, abandoned flyover embankments, and exposed soil mounds turn into localised dust bowls. These supposed corridors of growth have transformed into corridors of debris. It is hell for anyone living near these perpetually being built highways.