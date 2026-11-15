How Global Islam Erased Local Bengali Islam

For three centuries the villages of the Sundarbans in Bengal (and now Bangladesh) ran on a religion nobody in Mecca or Delhi would have recognised as either Hindu or Muslim. Tigers obeyed saints. Rivers had their own prophets. A boatman said a prayer to Khwaja Khizr before he pushed off, and nobody thought that strange, Muslim or Hindu. By the end of the 19th century, most of that world was gone, and it did not vanish on its own. It was dismantled on purpose, by Muslim reformers who decided Bengal’s Islam was not Islam at all.
Asim Roy lays out the mechanics of this in The Islamic Syncretistic Tradition in Bengal. Orientalists treated Bengali Islam as a botched, half-finished conversion, peasants who never quite learned the real religion. But this does not look at ground reality. What existed in rural Bengal was not a failure to become Muslim. It was a working, organic stage of becoming Muslim, built by people who had no other tools to think with.
Even though Islam reached Bengal almost 700 years ago, it Islam spread rapidly around 400 years ago, when the River Padma shifted, exposing new agricultural land. These were occupied by peasants who were led, not by Brahmins, but by Sufis.
The building blocks used were local. Bengal already had a huge cast of tiger gods, river spirits and forest saints long before Islam arrived in any serious numbers, and the new faith did not erase them, it absorbed them. Satya Pir turns up disguised as a Muslim mendicant and reveals himself as Krishna. Ghazi Saheb walks into the Sundarbans, gets adopted by Shiva, Durga and Ganga, and fights the Hindu tiger god Dakshin Ray for a princess. Pir Badar arrives at Chittagong floating on a rock and lights a lamp that Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists all tend. The five Panch Pirs get read as the Panjtan by Shia households, the four caliphs by Sunni ones, and the five Pandava brothers by Hindu ones, all worshipping the same mound under the same tree. This was not confusion. It was a functioning religious economy, and it had authors.
Bengali intellectuals of the 1500s and 1600s like Saiyid Sultan, Shah Muhammad Saghir, Shaikh Muttalib, Abd al Nabi, wrote Islamic material in Bengali verse forms borrowed straight from the mangal kavya tradition, the same couplets used for goddess literature. They took the primordial light of Muhammad, the Sufi Nur i Muhammadi, and rebuilt it as a creation myth using Tantric and Nathist ideas about bindu and divine sweat. They wrote pada poems to God using the Radha Krishna idiom of longing. None of this was accidental borrowing. It was translation work, done by men who wanted Bengali peasants, cut off from Arabic and Persian, to have a religion they could actually understand. And they paid for it.
They were accused of sin, of Hinduising the faith, while they were doing it. The people making those accusations belonged to the ashraf, the foreign descended Muslim elite who ran religious life in Bengal and treated the Bengali language itself as impure, a tongue fit for Hindus and nothing higher. Arabic and Persian stayed the languages of scripture. Bengali stayed the language of the atraf, the mass of local converts who worked the land and had no access to formal instruction. That gap between the two groups is where syncretism grew, and it is also where the reform movements of the nineteenth century found their opening.
The Faraizi movement, the Tariqa i Muhammadiyah, and assorted Wahhabi influenced groups did not argue with the pirs on theological technicalities. They called the whole apparatus bid’ah, innovation, and shirk, polytheism. Pir shrines, saint festivals, Radha Krishna devotional poetry written by Muslim poets, all of it got filed under corruption to be scraped off the religion. This was not a slow fade of belief. It was an organised campaign, and it landed on ordinary people as guilt. A Bengali Muslim who floated paper boats for Khwaja Khizr or married a daughter to Ghazi Miyan’s ceremonial pole was now told this made him less of a Muslim, maybe not a Muslim at all. Roy calls this a split consciousness, a wedge driven between being Bengali and being Islamic, and it did not stay confined to the nineteenth century. It fed directly into the identity politics that shaped Muslim separatism in Bengal through the 20th century.
The stories did not disappear everywhere. Punthi literature and pir veneration held on in rural pockets well past the reform campaigns, stubborn in the way folk religion usually is. But the confident, literate, self-justifying tradition that Saiyid Sultan and his generation built, a Bengali Islam that could stand next to Sanskrit epic and Vaishnava devotion without apologising for either, lost its footing. What got called purification was, in practical terms, an erasure of 300 years of Bengali religious imagination, carried out by men convinced they were saving the faith rather than emptying it.