How Global Islam Erased Local Bengali Islam

For three centuries the villages of the Sundarbans in Bengal (and now Bangladesh) ran on a religion nobody in Mecca or Delhi would have recognised as either Hindu or Muslim. Tigers obeyed saints. Rivers had their own prophets. A boatman said a prayer to Khwaja Khizr before he pushed off, and nobody thought that strange, Muslim or Hindu. By the end of the 19th century, most of that world was gone, and it did not vanish on its own. It was dismantled on purpose, by Muslim reformers who decided Bengal’s Islam was not Islam at all.

Asim Roy lays out the mechanics of this in The Islamic Syncretistic Tradition in Bengal. Orientalists treated Bengali Islam as a botched, half-finished conversion, peasants who never quite learned the real religion. But this does not look at ground reality. What existed in rural Bengal was not a failure to become Muslim. It was a working, organic stage of becoming Muslim, built by people who had no other tools to think with.

Even though Islam reached Bengal almost 700 years ago, it Islam spread rapidly around 400 years ago, when the River Padma shifted, exposing new agricultural land. These were occupied by peasants who were led, not by Brahmins, but by Sufis.

The building blocks used were local. Bengal already had a huge cast of tiger gods, river spirits and forest saints long before Islam arrived in any serious numbers, and the new faith did not erase them, it absorbed them. Satya Pir turns up disguised as a Muslim mendicant and reveals himself as Krishna. Ghazi Saheb walks into the Sundarbans, gets adopted by Shiva, Durga and Ganga, and fights the Hindu tiger god Dakshin Ray for a princess. Pir Badar arrives at Chittagong floating on a rock and lights a lamp that Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists all tend. The five Panch Pirs get read as the Panjtan by Shia households, the four caliphs by Sunni ones, and the five Pandava brothers by Hindu ones, all worshipping the same mound under the same tree. This was not confusion. It was a functioning religious economy, and it had authors.