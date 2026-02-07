What’s in the Indo-US deal?

In the blaze of diplomatic theatre that gripped New Delhi and Washington, the India-US trade agreement was unveiled as a geopolitical spectacle destined to reshape global commerce.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi projected unstoppable momentum, promising the demolition of punitive barriers and an era of cascading prosperity across the Indo-Pacific. The imagery was potent and cleverly choreographed. Two nationalist leaders forged a bilateral pact through social media posts to unlock hundreds of billions in trade.

Yet, this triumphalist narrative concealed a murkier reality. Its bold declarations were masked by institutional ambiguity, where tariff reductions were announced but not legislated. Its supposed market openings remained theatrical projections rather than negotiated facts.

The truth lies not in sweeping rhetoric of limitless access, but in the grinding bureaucratic calibration that must still unfold to prevent this moment from dissolving into diplomatic mirage. Even a belated joint statement on the deal raised more questions than the answers it was expected to deliver.

The American narrative was audacious. Trump declared that punitive tariffs ratcheted to roughly 50 per cent amid disputes over India’s Russian oil purchases would be slashed to an 18 per cent ceiling. In exchange, he claimed India had committed to eliminating tariffs on American goods and services entirely.

He majestically announced that India would grant unfettered access for US agricultural products and move immediately from Russian oil toward US and Venezuelan supplies. India would also purchase over $500 billion in American products in the coming years.