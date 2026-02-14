Trust will define Dhaka’s new era

For Bangladesh’s minorities, the BNP victory offers a fragile hope. Rahman has promised to restore order and enshrine the safety of all faiths as a core State duty. For India, the stakes could not be higher. The slaughter of Hindus has scarred mutual trust. New Delhi watched in alarm as pogroms spread and refugees crossed the border, creating political storms in sensitive states. The asylum granted to Hasina, though defensible, was weaponised to paint India as the enemy. Relations collapsed, from stalled water talks to cultural boycotts and last month’s extraordinary decision by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to shun matches on Indian soil for the T20 World Cup, a move Pakistan initially joined. Cricket, once a bridge, became another battlefield. Yet, Modi’s swift recognition of Rahman’s mandate has cracked open a door for recalibration.

For India, the new leadership’s conduct would be the decisive factor. Should Rahman safeguard minorities, deliver justice for the 2024-25 atrocities and ensure Bangladesh never again harbours anti-India rebels. It must ensure that a new era of pragmatic partnership becomes possible, spanning trade, energy, connectivity and border security. The future of India-Bangladesh ties will rest on three unyielding conditions. To begin, Rahman must visibly sever links with extremist elements and deny sanctuary to Indian insurgents. In addition, Dhaka must pursue a transactional relationship based on mutual strategic and economic benefit, rejecting the trans-border confrontation that has repeatedly poisoned the well. Finally, Bangladesh must assert its sovereign identity with confidence while acknowledging India’s indispensable regional role.

The two nations are bound by geography, history and shared destiny in ways ideology cannot erase. Bangladesh would be wise to reject the Pakistan model of endless confrontation, a road that turned a proud nation into a failed State and perpetual beggar, forever seeking doles from foreign patrons. Bangladesh has already travelled a wiser path through decades of relative peace with its giant neighbour. With India and Bangladesh aligned, the delta can emerge as a powerhouse of growth, connectivity and stability.

At home, the BNP’s commanding majority gives Rahman the space to govern boldly. His early ban on victory processions was a wise signal of restraint. If he honours his pledges of inclusion, restores confidence and charts a foreign policy that balances sovereignty with pragmatic engagement toward India, then this nation of 170 million can enter an era of stability and assertive diplomacy. India will find in Dhaka a partner that strengthens regional order rather than undermines it. How Rahman navigates justice, nationalism and governance will determine whether Bangladesh becomes a pillar of strength for New Delhi or a perpetual source of peril.

Prabhu Chawla

