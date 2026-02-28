Gor: Imposing undiplomatic dominance

This relentless courtship of India’s political, military and business elite—from four-star generals to backbench MPs, from industrial tycoons to state-level bureaucrats—has raised unsettling questions about Gor’s underlying motives. Opposition parties, already wary of creeping American influence, have seized upon this spectacle as proof of Washington’s undue sway over New Delhi’s policy establishment. The sight of Indian ministers and parliamentarians jostling for photographs with a foreign envoy and treating access to him as a status symbol has provided fresh ammunition to critics who argue that the Modi government has ceded too much ground to American interests.

What Gor frames as bridge-building, his detractors cast as influence-peddling and an orchestrated penetration of India’s decision-making apparatus that risks reducing sovereign policy calculation to mere appendage of American strategic preferences. His royal omnipresence is no accident. It is choreography. Gor has been instrumental in advancing the India-US trade deal, negotiating tariff adjustments tied to Russian oil purchases and championing initiatives like the Pax Silica Declaration for semiconductor and AI supply chains. In his inaugural embassy address and subsequent remarks, he has cast himself as the indispensable bridge-builder.

Yet, beneath the bonhomie lies a disconcerting asymmetry. Indian leaders host him, while opposition voices question whether his interventions veer into meddling. Critics, particularly from opposition benches, have begun to voice alarm at this pattern of overweening involvement. The Western Command visit, timed amid deepening defence pacts, has been lambasted as emblematic of a larger syndrome—where American envoys cease to advise and begin to direct. One cannot dismiss the optics: a foreign ambassador, barely credentialed, embedded in sensitive military discussions alongside a four-star US admiral. This is not diplomacy. It is dominion dressed in decorum.

His predecessors limited themselves to protocol. Gor transcends it, transforming the ambassadorial role into roving vice-regency. The peril is profound. By cultivating this cult of accessibility, inviting elites to his residence, posing for viral photographs, and inserting himself into the sinews of Indian power structures, Gor lends dangerous credence to the perennial suspicion that India dances to an American tune. When an envoy becomes more visible than the institutions he ostensibly serves, the host country’s sovereignty appears negotiable. Opposition scrutiny is not paranoia; it is patriotism confronting overreach. Gor’s hyperactive hegemony in New Delhi should serve as a cautionary parable.

Diplomats must remain invisible persuaders and not act as advisors. India, a civilisation of ancient grandeur and modern resurgence, deserves envoys who elevate alliance without eroding autonomy. Anything less is not diplomacy; it is dominance by another name. It’s nothing but an affront to the very independence India so fiercely guards.

Read all columns by Prabhu Chawla

PRABHU CHAWLA

prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com

Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla