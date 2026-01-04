Crisis and Opportunity

Democracy, in its most visceral and organic form, is not a monologue of agreement but a cacophony of competing aspirations. In a civilisation as ancient, polyphonic, and layered as India, the democratic experiment was never designed to be seamless; it was intended to be the friction that polishes the stone. A multicultural society, spanning linguistic, religious, and ethnic fault lines, manages its inherent contradictions not through silence, but through the noisy, often messy, institutionalisation of conflict. The Parliament, the federal assemblies, and the media are meant to be the safety valves where these pressures are released through dialogue. However, when the institutions designed to mediate these conflicts atrophy, the noise does not disappear. It metastasises into toxicity. When the forum for debate becomes a theatre of silence, democracy ceases to be a negotiation and becomes a diktat. As India navigated the turbulent waters of 2025, it found itself not merely in a state of political contestation, but in an existential deadlock where the mechanisms of dialogue had been systematically replaced by the mechanics of confrontation. The year was a testament to the fragility of a republic where the “will of the people” is increasingly interpreted as the “dominance of the majority”, leaving little room for the nuances of dissent that Nehru and Ambedkar had meticulously woven into the constitutional fabric.

In retrospect, 2025 stands out as a year of institutional impasse, where the empty chair became a defining symbol of the profound deadlock between the treasury benches and the opposition. The paralysis of the Indian Parliament serves as the bleakest metric of this institutional decline. The statistical degradation of the legislative process was stark and undeniable. Continuing the ominous trend set by the Winter Session of 2024 where productivity in the Lok Sabha plummeted to 31 per cent and the Rajya Sabha to 32 per cent, the sessions of 2025 witnessed a near-total breakdown of the deliberative process. Official records from the PRS Legislative Research indicate that the first three sessions of 2025 sat for historically low durations, characterised by “minimum work and maximum confrontation”. While government floor managers cited technical productivity in certain sessions, the quality of that engagement revealed the depth of the rot. For instance, in the Budget Session, despite claims of high functional hours, critical legislative business was bulldozed with alarming speed. The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, a decision of profound federal consequence, was approved by the Lok Sabha after a mere 42 minutes of discussion. The Rajya Sabha, often the house of sober second thought, saw bills passed amidst din without a division vote. The “reasons for confrontation” were systemic rather than episodic. The ruling party, emboldened by repeated electoral successes and a fractured Opposition, adopted a posture of legislative belligerence, viewing parliamentary debate not as a constitutional necessity but as an obstruction to administrative efficiency. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, captured this sentiment in a moment of exasperation, stating, “The problem is a trust deficit. The whole session they did not have a discussion. How can we trust them? They want to kill democracy.” His words underscored a reality where the government refused to engage on contentious flashpoints, leaving the Opposition with disruption as its only remaining leverage.