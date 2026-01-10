Why Washington needs to call Delhi

Great nations rarely fall to foreign invasion. They corrode from within—when vanity overtakes vision and bluster replaces balance. That is the story unfolding in Washington, where Donald Trump, once again armed with his rhetoric of revival, is turning America’s biggest democratic ally into a rhetorical punching bag. His new confrontation with India is not strategic audacity. It is a geopolitical folly.

Ever since his return to the White House, Trump has come back with his old instincts sharper and allies wearier. He sees diplomacy as a performance, not a partnership; deals as domination, not dialogue. Instead of rebuilding America’s network of allies, he is dismantling it, one tariff and one insult at a time. Yet, in going after India, Trump has chosen an adversary he cannot intimidate.

India is not a junior partner waiting for approval from Washington. It is a civilisational power, anchored in political stability, institutional maturity and economic resilience. The notion that Trump can browbeat such a nation into compliance reveals how outdated his imagination truly is. The current spiral began with a petty accusation dressed up as policy.

Last week, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made extraordinary remarks on the All In podcast. He claimed that a major trade deal with India had collapsed not because of policy differences, but because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “refused to call President Trump” at an opportune moment. “I set the deal up,” Lutnick declared, “and Modi was meant to call. India did not call. So the deal fell apart.”