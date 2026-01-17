Iran inferno: Prelude to global cataclysm

History offers a grim and recurring warning. When rulers confuse personal ego with national destiny, when ambition is mistaken for greatness, and when power is pursued without restraint, nations are pushed toward catastrophe. Today, that familiar and dangerous pattern is unfolding once again. This time in Iran, a nation standing at the epicentre of domestic implosion and international confrontation, with consequences that could reverberate across the world.

At the heart of this crisis stands the Khomeini-led regime, clinging to authority through repression rather than legitimacy. The domestic economy has been sacrificed at the altar of ideological vanity. At the same time, the external pressure intensifies. Donald Trump’s rhetoric roars with threats of intervention and more punitive sanctions. Beijing and Moscow, sensing both strategic opportunity and ideological alignment, have rallied behind Tehran, fortifying Iran’s resistance against Washington. Between these opposing power blocs stands India, caught in an excruciating bind. It is unable to abandon Iran entirely because of geography, energy needs and regional interests, yet equally unable to openly defy the US and its tightening sanctions regime.

Washington’s message has been unambiguous. Nations that continue dealings with Tehran will pay a heavy price through sanctions and additional tariffs. New Delhi, reading the storm clouds carefully, has already begun recalibrating. Indian citizens have been advised to leave Iran immediately. Strategic enthusiasm for the Chabahar port project has visibly cooled. It was once touted as India’s gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia. As tensions escalate, a chilling question hangs in the air. Could this Iranian crisis snowball into a third world war, or trigger the collapse of the already fragile global economic order? If world leaders fail to meet, talk and compromise, the answer may no longer be hypothetical.