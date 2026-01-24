Trumpism triumphs multilateralism

Organisations like Unicef and Unesco, once symbols of moral authority, are increasingly seen as politicised and peripheral. The global human rights framework has lost credibility. Conservative estimates suggest more than three hundred intergovernmental organisations operate globally. Collectively, they employ several hundred thousand people and consume well over $150 billion annually. Yet wars continue, climate goals are missed, inequality grows and humanitarian crises increase. For critics like Trump, these disconnect between spending and outcomes are the ultimate criticism.

Efforts to create alternative multilateral groups have not built confidence. The Non-Aligned Movement faded as Cold War tensions rose. SAARC became captive to regional rivalries and distrust. Brics, formed to challenge Western dominance in global finance, has mostly provided symbolism rather than substantial change. Annual summits produce headlines and declarations, but real impact stays limited. Other groups such as the G7, G20, Quad and Asean have increasingly resembled diplomatic renditions. Leaders land at scenic locations, release communiqués written in bureaucratic language and leave with little accountability for follow-through.

For officials, these forums offer career advancement and prestige. For leaders, they provide exposure and reassurance. For ordinary citizens dealing with insecurity, inflation and conflict, they deliver resolutions. Trump’s alternative is crass transactional. He aims to mount pressure on multilateral bodies financially, undermine them politically, and replace them with bilateral trade and defence agreements where American influence is dominant. This method allows for speed, clarity and control, but it also concentrates power in new ways. China and Russia have responded carefully. China continues to build influence through finance, infrastructure and currency deals, while Russia acts as a disruptor without offering a workable alternative system.

Trump’s strategy seeks to reduce China’s financial hold on developing countries by pushing them into US-centred arrangements, even if those are tougher and less flexible. At its heart, Trumpism rejects the idea that institutions create peace or stability. In this view, power does. Agreements matter only when supported by coercive strength. This perspective explains why Trump’s attack on multilateralism appeals to audiences beyond his core constituencies.

Yet, the consequences are significant. A world run purely by bilateral power dynamics risks becoming more unequal, more unstable and more open to coercion. Smaller states lose space for collective negotiation. Norms decline faster than they can be restored. Crisis response becomes improvised and unpredictable. The choice facing the world is clear. Multilateralism must reform deeply or face irrelevance. Institutions must prove their value not through history or ideals, but through clear achievements. If that does not occur, Trump’s mad method will not stay an exception. It will become a model. If multilateralism fails, it will not be because Trump destroyed it. It will be because it did not adapt to a world that no longer trusts it.

Prabhu Chawla

(prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com)

Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla