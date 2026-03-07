Governors tighten Centre’s political grip

The cases like of Ravi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Hasnain illustrate this shift with striking clarity. When these appointments are examined collectively, a distinct pattern becomes visible. The Governors chosen over the past decade broadly fall into three categories: seasoned political loyalists from the BJP or its ideological orbit, retired administrators from the civil and security services, and technocratic figures such as diplomats or judges who command institutional respect. Their defining qualification appears to be a broader compatibility with the ideological and administrative orientation of the current leadership.

The political context in which these appointments occur is equally significant. Despite its formidable parliamentary majority, the BJP does not govern a majority of India’s states. Regional parties continue to rule populous and politically influential states such as Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In such circumstances, the constitutional powers of Governors acquire heightened importance. They decide whom to invite to form a government in a hung assembly, they recommend President’s Rule in situations of constitutional breakdown and they may reserve state legislation for presidential consideration. These powers, rarely exercised in ordinary times, can become decisive during moments of political uncertainty.

Not surprisingly, many of the most intense confrontations between Governors and elected governments have taken place in opposition-ruled states. The clashes between Ravi and the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the prolonged tensions between Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left leadership in Kerala, and the earlier confrontations involving Jagdeep Dhankhar in West Bengal have turned Raj Bhavans into arenas of public political conflict. Opposition parties view these developments as evidence that Governors are increasingly acting as political supervisors on behalf of the Union government.

India’s federal democracy has always been an exercise in equilibrium, a careful calibration of power and prudence. The Modi government’s approach to gubernatorial appointments signals a new phase in that evolving relationship. Raj Bhavans are no longer quiet colonial relics surrounded by ceremonial gardens. They have become strategic institutions populated by individuals drawn from the commanding heights of the administrative state. Whether this transformation represents administrative modernisation or political centralisation will continue to provoke debate. Yet one truth remains constant. In a country as vast, diverse and argumentative as India, the centre cannot hold through authority alone. It endures only when power is tempered by restraint, when institutions command trust and when the delicate balance of federalism is guarded not merely by law, but by wisdom.

Read all columns by Prabhu Chawla

Prabhu Chawla

prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com

Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla