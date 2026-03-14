The winners and losers of war

In the volatile cauldron of West Asia, conflicts seldom stay confined to battlefields. Their tremors reverberate through the veins of global commerce, oil pipelines, stock tickers and the quiet ledgers of households every day. The ongoing maelstrom pitting Iran against the US and Israel exemplifies this ruthless alchemy. It has transmuted geopolitical strife into an economic cataclysm that has spared no corner of the world.

This war has already lasted for two relentless weeks. What began as a surgical campaign to neutralise Iran’s nuclear threshold and ballistic-missile infrastructure has metastasised into a regional inferno. Ironically, while there are few avaricious gainers in this senseless war, citizens of over a dozen nations who are not a part of the war are the worst losers.

Tehran’s retaliation has been ferocious but asymmetric. The human cost, however, is dwarfed by the economic haemorrhage. Credible assessments by credible researchers place the daily cost at approximately $1.8 billion. Two weeks have already consumed more than $23 billion in direct military outlays alone. The conflict has cleaved the world into stark, unforgiving blocs. And no one is interested in halting the war. Why?

Conspicuous by their absence from any serious mediation effort are the two Asian giants—China and India—whose silence is as eloquent as it is self-serving. Beijing’s calculus is ruthlessly transactional. As Iran’s largest oil customer and a major investor in the Belt and Road corridor through Chabahar and Gwadar, Beijing cannot afford Tehran’s collapse.