Too many checks, no balance

What just passed was the year of democratic exhaustion and electoral strife. When Winston Churchill dismissed Indian leaders as “men of straw” in his opposition to independence, he was articulating a deeper imperial assumption that self-governance ­required a civilisational maturity that only centuries of Anglo-Saxon institutional evolution could provide. Free India’s imperative became not merely to govern, but to disprove Churchill. Jawaharlal Nehru, speaking at the midnight hour of independence, promised India would make “a tryst with destiny.” But beneath that soaring rhetoric lay an unspoken anxiety: What if Churchill was right? That anxiety advanced into institutional neurosis. Every democratic structure had to be perfect. Every check had to have a counter-check. Every balance had to be triple-verified. India’s founders, in their determination to prove Churchill wrong, built a system so complex, so encumbered with procedural safeguards, that it often could not govern itself. Nehru, the visionary, intellectual, moderniser, was also, fatally, an Anglophile who confused institutional complexity with institutional strength. Educated at Harrow and Cambridge, steeped in Fabian socialism and British constitutional theory, he believed that India’s diversity required not streamlined governance but elaborate governance. The result was a constitutional architecture of staggering intricacy.

The Concurrent List: The Indian Constitution divides powers among three lists: Union, State, and Concurrent. The last, containing 47 subjects on which both Centre and states can legislate, was meant to provide flexibility. In practice, it created jurisdictional warfare. When both levels of government can legislate on the same subject, with central law prevailing in case of conflict, federalism becomes fiction.

The Planning Commission (1950-2014): Established without constitutional mandate, this extra-constitutional body became a parallel government, allocating resources, setting priorities, and effectively dictating state policy. It embodied Nehruvian faith in centralised expertise over democratic accountability. When it was finally abolished in 2014, the central control it represented had already spread elsewhere.

The All India Civil Services: Its officers, recruited centrally but serving states created a permanent schizophrenia. State governments could not fully control “their” bureaucrats, who owed ultimate loyalty to Delhi. The British “steel frame” was preserved, but now serving Indian masters.