Twenty twenty-five: When Trump talked peace and waged war

Twenty twenty-five: a year when geopolitics sanctified populism, protectionism, personalism and proto-fascism. It was a year when apparitions from the past, assumed exorcised, sashayed into the parish of public discourse; a year that churned events and emotions like a twisting kaleidoscope. It was the year of that ineffable qualm defined by T S Eliot’s haunting observation: “In every moment you live at a point of intersection.”

The year was dominated by a noun that also serves as a verb, and even an adjective. Donald J Trump defined the year and occupied global attention like none before. Nothing that he said nor did was surprising—nothing was out of his campaign script—and yet, his words, conduct, ideas and actions were often shocking. It was a year when Trump talked peace and waged war—literally and metaphorically.

As the year draws to a close, the gaps between intent, initiatives and impact merit a few observations. Let’s look at where peace stands and then unravel where the trade wars are.

Trump has consistently claimed that he stopped eight wars. India disputed any claim of intervention and, indeed, America’s intervention was likely triggered by the Brahmos strike on Nur Khan air base believed to be under US control. The ceasefire in Gaza is interrupted by Israeli operations, Thailand bombed Cambodia even as a new ceasefire was discussed, the Rwanda-Congo war simmers and so on.