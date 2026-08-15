Case for 850 MPs, record of 543 MPs, nine Bills, no debate

Parliament’s monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Thursday. In 19 sittings it passed 11 Bills. Ten of them took a combined 64 minutes on the floor of the Lok Sabha. In the case of nine Bills, only the piloting minister spoke and there was no debate. Question Hour in the Lower House functioned for 9 minutes across the entire session—1 percent of the time allotted—and of 380 questions listed for oral answer, two were answered.

That damning record brings into focus the quest to ramp up the number of MPs. Ironically, the one Bill the government could not move this session was the one aimed at expanding Parliament—the Delimitation Bill, 2026, which would raise the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to 850, mired in a swamp of politics and arithmetic.

The case for enlargement rests on the claim that smaller constituencies equal closer representation, and that closer representation means better governance. The first half of the proposition is arithmetic. The second is an empirical claim—and the weakest plank in a package carrying a great deal more than it advertises.

Begin with what an additional member could actually do. The 7th Schedule places defence, foreign affairs, currency, banking and railways with the Union, and public order, police, public health, agriculture, land and local government with the states. The Tenth Schedule disqualifies a member who votes contrary to the direction of his party. Intervention is limited by the political placard of the day—the number of calling attention and adjournment motions this session: zero.