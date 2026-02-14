IT stocks, jobs, AI fears: ‘attention’ is what matters

The success of Claude Code and Claude Cowork illustrates the power of the mathematical breakthrough of 2017. The retrenching of human interface represents a structural shift. The migration—from the earlier autocomplete era to the automated engineer era—is tectonic in every sense. Consider this: earlier, the machine was a co-participant in a process enabling faster coding. Now the machine runs the code, sees the error and self-corrects until it works. The migration from CPU to GPU-based coding accelerates the shift from per-hour billing to outcome fees.

The fall in stock prices is the headline this week, but that isn’t the big news. IT and IT enabled services are India’s largest exporters, bringing in nearly $300 billion. It was also the largest formal employer till recently and is the force multiplier for consumption across sectors. It is useful to remember that just the software segment employs over 50 lakh people. Now the risk is two-fold—a slowdown in hiring and loss of employment. The quantum change is already visible. Soon after the advent of generative AI, a survey showed 80 percent of CEOs were planning to deploy AI—not just in services, but in manufacturing too.

The ability of machines to complete tasks has wiped out thousands of entry-level jobs across sectors—from software companies and law firms to consultancies and even creative shops. Unsurprisingly, in the US the unemployment rate for young workers (22-27 years) is over 7.8 percent. In India, the top five IT companies could altogether add just 17 recruits to their combined rolls in the first nine months of 2025. It is true that the transition could trigger demand in other areas—for instance, as AI architects. But it will drive down volumes and lead to a collapse in entry-level coding roles.

The entry of machines is already upending business models across sectors. The secondary effects of the slowdown or stalling of graduate hirings could well trigger a white-collar recession in consumption. For the record, since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the world has added over 1.1 billion AI users, over a fifth of them on ChatGPT.